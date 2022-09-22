County gives pay hike to jail staffers, approves $22.7 million in stimulus funding

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved pay bonuses for employees of the Forsyth County Jail on Thursday, in a bid to stop a hemorrhaging of staff that has led to a 42% job vacancy rate at the jail.

During the same meeting, commissioners approved what could be the last round of major spending by the county from federal funds the county is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The board approved $22.7 million, approving the spending plan reported by the Journal on Thursday.

To give workers an incentive to apply for jail jobs, the county will pay a $5,000 bonus to new hires and the same amount to current staff.

At the same time, the county will be carrying out a job-satisfaction survey among jail staffers to tackle what have been described as concerns among employees about how the jail is managed.

The move to approve more pay was unanimous on the seven-member board of commissioners, who took action just two weeks after dozens of jail employees, many in uniform, came to a briefing session of the county board to support Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's plea for relief.

According to county administrators, it will take $1.7 million to pay out the bonuses to employees, assuming all are qualified to get them.

The program works differently for new hires and staff already on board.

*New hires would collect their bonuses over an 18-month period. After six months with the county, new hires would get $1,200 in bonus pay. Another $1,200 in bonus pay goes to any new hire that is still working after a year, and the final $2,600 installment would be paid to new hires when they reach their 18-month milestone.

*For current employees, a bonus of $2,500 will be paid to staffers in October, and another $2,500 paid out to staffers in October 2023.

The minimum starting pay for a jail staffer is $41,100 annually, although education, certification and other factors can allow employees to start at a higher level.

Final round for ARPA

County commissioners approved $13 million in county-sponsored ARPA projects on Thursday, along with $9.3 million that will be paid to outside groups to carry out projects meant for the good of the community.

The spending decision on Thursday came after the county had received more than $85 million in funding requests, which were whittled down to the recommended projects before commissioners met to vote.

A little more than a dozen people spoke to the commissioners about ARPA projects during the public comment part of the meeting. Some were people who represent agencies that are getting money from the ARPA funds, and they wanted to thank commissioners for putting them on the approved list.

Others didn't get funded, or didn't get fully funded, and made their pitches for their programs.

Those people included Odette Sanchez, of Latino Community Services, which had asked for close to $1 million to expand its building and early childhood education services, and George Redd of Habitat for Humanity, who wants the county to match a city donation of some $340,000 to put pavement into undeveloped land so that housing for 65 families can go there.

Dr. James McCormick, of Wake Forest School of Medicine, touted the benefits the county could get from a prototype hyperbaric oxygen chamber that would improve medical outcomes for stroke patients, at a cost of $1.6 million. Yvonne Hines spoke up for Mt. Sinai Community Development Corp., which had asked for $900,000 for revitalization of the neighborhood around E. 25th St.

And that's just a sample.

But Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said it was important for groups getting the money to know that the county isn't promising to step in with new payments once the federal money runs out.

"It is not a continuation into the budget," Whisenhunt cautioned. "It is federal money with nothing to do with the property tax."

The county received some $74 million under ARPA, and spending approved on Thursday covered categories that included public health, behavioral health, workforce development, health and wellness services and others.