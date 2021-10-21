County may approve additional deputies for schools

Forsyth County's appropriation is $74 million, and while most of the decisions about spending the money are yet to come, community groups have been appealing to the county for support as they try to reduce violence.

The city, county and partner groups are exploring the so-called Cure Violence program that approaches violence-reduction in the way that communities deal with health concerns: interrupting conflicts, identifying high-risk people and changing social norms.

But Lori Fuller told commissioners during Thursday's public comment period that while waiting for the report on whether that program would work here, the county should be providing money to local groups working on the streets.

"We will know about what we might need when the report comes back, but there is no reason to wait to provide funding to the grassroots who have been doing this work for years with next to no support," she said.

Fuller charged that commissioners didn't "step up to the plate" until white children were being affected by gun violence as well as Black and brown children.