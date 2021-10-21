County may approve additional deputies for schools

On a day when law enforcement officers massed at Reynolds High School in response to a disturbance, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard a request from the sheriff's office to hire five additional school deputies.
The deputies would be sent to provide a second officer at five schools: Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland and Reynolds high schools, and Paisley/Lowrance middle school.
The officers, known as school resource officers, were planned to start in January but that may be moved up to November, Randy Hunsucker, business manager of the sheriff's office, told county commissioners during a briefing session on Thursday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools would foot the $212,281 bill for providing and equipping the officers.
"I applaud the school board for adding more SROs," Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said. "If ever we needed them, we need them now. I think parents will be pleased to know that we are adding more protection."
The sheriff's office covers 25 schools and has 29 school resource officers at present. That allows one officer at each school, with four available for rotation, Hunsucker said.
The schools slated to get the officers have all experienced violence or the threat of violence.
William Miller Jr., a 15-year-old at Mount Tabor, was fatally wounded by gunfire at the school on Sept. 1, and fellow student Maurice Evans Jr. was charged with murder in his death. A gun was found on a Mount Tabor student in a separate incident later in September.
Guns have also been found on students at Reynolds, Parkland and Paisley schools in recent weeks. An adult and three juveniles were charged in connection with a disturbance at Glenn. In two incidents at Parkland, a fight on the school campus and gunfire nearby forced lockdowns.
The school money would pay for salaries and benefits for the five new officers, plus body cameras, uniforms, equipment and other expenses. The deputies will use older cars withdrawn from front-line service, so no new cars have to be bought.
The proposal did meet with skepticism from Commissioner Don Martin, who questioned whether a second deputy would bring the "different approach to the problem" that Martin believes is needed.
Martin was referring to a program that Hunsucker said the sheriff's office is hoping to start with nine officers paid from coronavirus relief funds. The program would work with the city police department's gang-intervention unit and work on ways to keep young people out of gangs.
Because the five additional school resource officers would not be doing that kind of work, Martin said, he plans to vote against approving them. But Commissioner Fleming El-Amin voiced support.
A lot of local people and organizations are counting on, or at least hoping for, money from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, passed by Congress to provide economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forsyth County's appropriation is $74 million, and while most of the decisions about spending the money are yet to come, community groups have been appealing to the county for support as they try to reduce violence.
The city, county and partner groups are exploring the so-called Cure Violence program that approaches violence-reduction in the way that communities deal with health concerns: interrupting conflicts, identifying high-risk people and changing social norms.
But Lori Fuller told commissioners during Thursday's public comment period that while waiting for the report on whether that program would work here, the county should be providing money to local groups working on the streets.
"We will know about what we might need when the report comes back, but there is no reason to wait to provide funding to the grassroots who have been doing this work for years with next to no support," she said.
Fuller charged that commissioners didn't "step up to the plate" until white children were being affected by gun violence as well as Black and brown children.
Alice Mitchell, with Life Changing Transformation Church Ministries, said she needs some of the county money for programs to help young people, parents and those affected by incarceration. Others spoke in favor of programs including the Unity Wellness Center, the Women's Gun Violence Prevention Coalition and others.
Apostle T. Sackcloth, owner of the Peanut House, told commissioners that with ARPA money he could start an employment program.
County Manager Dudley Watts said commissioners will be discussing spending priorities for ARPA money during the coming week, with the first priority being efforts to reduce gun violence.
