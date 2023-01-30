County officials to hold Q & A session on Tuesday

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday so that citizens can learn about county government and pose questions.

The meeting will take place in the auditorium of the Central Library at 660 W. Fifth St.

The meeting will include an overview of county government. County commissioner meetings usually begin at 2 p.m. on designated Thursdays, but this meeting is being held in the evening to give more people a chance to turn out and voice their views.