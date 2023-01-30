 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County officials to hold Q & A session on Tuesday

  • 0

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday so that citizens can learn about county government and pose questions.

The meeting will take place in the auditorium of the Central Library at 660 W. Fifth St.

The meeting will include an overview of county government. County commissioner meetings  usually begin at 2 p.m. on designated Thursdays, but this meeting is being held in the evening to give more people a chance to turn out and voice their views.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert