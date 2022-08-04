County postpones action on big development near Clemmons

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday postponed action for three weeks on a rezoning request that, if approved, would clear the way for a complex containing 537 housing units to be built on Idols Road to the south of Tanglewood Park.

Mike Rogers, the mayor of Clemmons, told commissioners on Thursday that a postponement would provide more time to investigate the traffic impacts of the proposed development, which would generate almost 4,600 additional auto trips per day.

Rogers said the village's own assessment shows that the development would cause problems at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Middlebrook Drive, which connects directly to Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Town officials plan to meet soon with state highway officials to learn more about plans for improvements on Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The proposed development is not in Clemmons, but Rogers said the village would still be affected. With Thursday's decision delaying action, commissioners now plan to make a decision on Aug. 25.

The developers have already revised plans to increase the buffer area between the proposed housing complex and Tanglewood Park.