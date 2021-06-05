Couple gets married despite being severely injured in traffic crash

Lawrence Michael Thompson and Beverly Reid Martin were riding on their motorcycle on May 8 when their lives nearly ended.
Thompson and Martin survived the ordeal, and didn’t let it stop their plans for a life together. The engaged couple from Oak Ridge got married while undergoing treatment.
“It was pretty bad,” Martin said of the wreck.
Thompson, 59, was driving the motorcycle west on U.S. 158 when an SUV traveling east on N.C. 65 turned left and collided with Thompson’s motorcycle, according to an N.C. Highway Patrol accident report.
Martin, 56, was a passenger on the motorcycle, and Dora Brumfield of Stokesdale was driving the SUV, according to the report. Brumfield failed to yield before attempting to make a left turn on N.C. 65 in her SUV, the report said.
Brumfield was cited with failure to yield a left turn, the report said.
Thompson put his body in front of Martin to protect her, Martin said.
“When she hit us, it knocked my fiancé on top of her car,” she said.
Brumfield’s vehicle then collided with a car that was stopped at the red traffic light facing southwest on N.C. 65, the report said.
Because of that impact, Thompson was thrown on top of the car, and he broke through the windshield, Martin said.
Martin said she was tossed into the air and landed on the highway. Martin suffered a crushed pelvis and internal injuries.
Thompson said he suffered severe internal injuries as well as three cracked vertebrae, a fractured sternum, cuts on his chest and face, torn muscles in his right leg and nerve damage to his back.
Martin and Thompson were each taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, and they both underwent numerous surgeries for their injuries, Martin said.
Neither Martin nor Thompson will be able to walk for four to six months, she said.
Despite their injuries, Martin and Thompson got married in Thompson’s hospital room on May 22. Martin called Thompson “the love of my life.”
“It was beautiful,” Martin said. “But it wasn’t what we expected.”
Thompson is a patient at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab in Clemmons.
Martin is a nurse at Wake Forest Baptist, and Thompson owns Moore Career College in Baton Rouge, La.
Despite what happened, “we decided to go ahead and get married in the hospital,” Thompson said.
