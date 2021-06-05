Couple gets married despite being severely injured in traffic crash

Lawrence Michael Thompson and Beverly Reid Martin were riding on their motorcycle on May 8 when their lives nearly ended.

Thompson and Martin survived the ordeal, and didn’t let it stop their plans for a life together. The engaged couple from Oak Ridge got married while undergoing treatment.

“It was pretty bad,” Martin said of the wreck.

Thompson, 59, was driving the motorcycle west on U.S. 158 when an SUV traveling east on N.C. 65 turned left and collided with Thompson’s motorcycle, according to an N.C. Highway Patrol accident report.

Martin, 56, was a passenger on the motorcycle, and Dora Brumfield of Stokesdale was driving the SUV, according to the report. Brumfield failed to yield before attempting to make a left turn on N.C. 65 in her SUV, the report said.

Brumfield was cited with failure to yield a left turn, the report said.

Thompson put his body in front of Martin to protect her, Martin said.

“When she hit us, it knocked my fiancé on top of her car,” she said.

Brumfield’s vehicle then collided with a car that was stopped at the red traffic light facing southwest on N.C. 65, the report said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}