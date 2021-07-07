Court dates loom for Walnut Cove man charged in paving scam. Lige Bobby Boswell faces new charges in Gaston County.

Lawyers working for then-Attorney General Roy Cooper filed complaints against Boswell (and his various businesses) alleging that he engaged in deceptive business practices. Prosecutors said he failed to provide written contracts or quotes and would pressure people to pay exorbitant prices.

A temporary ban enacted in 2011 did little by way of deterrence, and a Wake County judge permanently banned Boswell from the paving business in 2014 and ordered him to pay civil penalties and $6,100 in refunds to three victims.

“Ignoring court orders and continuing to cheat consumers is no way to do business,” Cooper said in 2014. “When problem pavers can’t learn to play by the rules, we’ll take action to shut them down.”

Still, less than two years later in May 2016, detectives in Winston-Salem charged Boswell and five others with felony fraud and conspiracy for their role in … wait for it … a paving scam.

The men, police said, approached 69-year-old Mickey Reavis and told her they’d pave her driveway for free with asphalt left over from another job. She agreed, but when the “work” was done, the paving crew told her that she owed $6,500 for the sealant they claimed to have used.