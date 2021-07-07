Court dates loom for Walnut Cove man charged in paving scam. Lige Bobby Boswell faces new charges in Gaston County.

Lige Bobby Boswell, a convicted scam artist/paving contractor with a particular - and proven - penchant for preying on vulnerable seniors, has seen this movie before.
He knows how it ends, and yet according to court records spread over more than 10 years across the length and breadth of North Carolina, he continues to follow the same plot line.
Boswell picks out a mark, pitches a too-good-to-be-true deal and then proceeds to do a substandard paving job with crummy materials at an inflated price.
Boswell, of Walnut Cove, had a court date Tuesday in Gaston County to answer for three felony charges connected to a similar deal - obtaining property by false pretenses, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and exploitation of the elderly/handicapped. Two more court dates are slated for later this month, one in Forsyth County and another in Stokes, related to … paving scams.
The sad thing is that the last time Boswell answered to similar charges, in 2018, his lawyer offered this gem in his defense: “Paving is all he knows.”
Close, but not quite.
Long, well-documented record
Boswell is well-known to authorities including, but not limited to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and investigators in Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Harnett and Wake counties.
Lawyers working for then-Attorney General Roy Cooper filed complaints against Boswell (and his various businesses) alleging that he engaged in deceptive business practices. Prosecutors said he failed to provide written contracts or quotes and would pressure people to pay exorbitant prices.
A temporary ban enacted in 2011 did little by way of deterrence, and a Wake County judge permanently banned Boswell from the paving business in 2014 and ordered him to pay civil penalties and $6,100 in refunds to three victims.
“Ignoring court orders and continuing to cheat consumers is no way to do business,” Cooper said in 2014. “When problem pavers can’t learn to play by the rules, we’ll take action to shut them down.”
Still, less than two years later in May 2016, detectives in Winston-Salem charged Boswell and five others with felony fraud and conspiracy for their role in … wait for it … a paving scam.
The men, police said, approached 69-year-old Mickey Reavis and told her they’d pave her driveway for free with asphalt left over from another job. She agreed, but when the “work” was done, the paving crew told her that she owed $6,500 for the sealant they claimed to have used.
When she balked, Boswell and crew countered with $3,700. “I thought they were going to kill me if I didn’t pay,” Reavis told Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court.
Boswell entered what’s called an Alford plea, a weaselly legal maneuver in which the accused stipulates that the evidence is overwhelming and he (or she) agrees to be sentenced without actually admitting guilt. Which seems fitting for a slick talking scam artist.
Active prison time of between six months and one year, five months followed. Boswell was sentenced on the low end of the guidelines because he had no prior felony convictions and, legally speaking, exploitation of the elderly isn’t considered all that serious.
Morally, though, taking advantage of the vulnerable is a different matter entirely.
A familiar playbook
Prison, much like the actions of the state attorney general’s office before it, apparently wasn’t much of a deterrent.
Last December, a Forsyth man came forward with a similar story about a paving scam. Somme Psalm contacted us (and the sheriff’s office) and described what happened after a conversation that started in a Walkertown gas station.
Need your driveway redone? We have leftover asphalt. We’ll do it for free.
A truck showed, the asphalt poured and smoothed. Then came trouble.
“I heard one of the guys say ‘From here to here costs $1,000 … it’ll cost $4,000 to finish,” Psalm said. “I said ‘Hold it. Hold it. Nobody said anything about charging. I can’t pay that.’”
Ronald Emerson, an associate of Boswell, told the Journal in December that he told Psalm upfront that the job using recycled asphalt would cost $1.40 per square foot.
At that point, perhaps, it was a business dispute. Except that the “negotiation” resulted in Psalm writing a $1,300 check to one L.B. Boswell.
Whoops.
“Boswell is a friend of mine,” Emerson admitted in December. “He just happened to be with me… He didn’t have anything to do with the work.”
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies weren’t buying. Boswell was charged Dec. 14 with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense.
(Attempts to reach Boswell and Emerson Wednesday weren’t successful. Which is just as well; nothing they say publicly at this point is likely to help their legal case.)
Incredibly, according to arrest warrants in Gaston County, they weren’t done. Boswell and Emerson were charged March 11 with three felonies in connection with … a paving job for a man named James Meek.
The cases were continued Tuesday until later this year, which is standard procedure. But with court appearances scheduled later this month in Forsyth County and Stokes for a probation violation, the clock is ticking for Boswell.
“Paving is all he knows,” a lawyer once said in his defense.
Maybe. But a long record supported by victims' statements and court documents indicates that conning people runs a close second.
