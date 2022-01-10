Court dismisses Winston-Salem firefighters racism claims

In its protests, the group called for the dismissal of Mayo and other department personnel it fingered as having engaged in acts of racism. The city didn’t take that action, but did bring in consultants to take the racial temperament of the department. The consultants concluded that the department was not racist as a whole, but said that allegations of individual acts of racism showed the need for more diversity training.

The firefighters filed their suit about a month after the study came out.

In their lawsuit, the firefighters repeated many of the allegations they had publicized earlier, including an incident in which someone allegedly left a gorilla mask at the desk of a Black firefighters, and comments on social media that those filing suit found offensive.

In addition to claims of racism, the lawsuit alleged the city had created a hostile work environment for Black firefighters, and had retaliated against those who complained.

In recommending dismissal, the magistrate judge (a judge who assists the lead judge in federal court) essentially said that to sue, the complaining firefighters needed to be the actual victims in the incidents they recounted, but that in most cases they were not.