Court official recommends dismissal of firefighters' race discrimination case against Winston-Salem

A federal court judge is recommending the dismissal of a racial discrimination lawsuit that five Black Winston-Salem firefighters filed against the city and Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo earlier this year.
Judge Joe L. Webster, magistrate judge for the N.C. Middle District of the federal courts, said in a recommendation filed Dec. 1 that the firefighters had failed to sufficiently show facts that back up their claims that they were discriminated against because of their race.
Webster said in his recommendation that motions to dismiss the case filed by Mayo and the city should be granted.
It will now be up to District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs to decide whether to accept Webster's recommendation. A magistrate judge serves under district court judges.
Significantly, the recommendation is that the firefighters' lawsuit be dismissed "without prejudice." That means the firefighters are free to refile their lawsuit should Biggs accept the recommendation of the magistrate judge and dismiss the suit.
The lawsuit was filed by Thomas Penn Jr., Delbert Hairston Jr., Gerrod Hardy, Ricky Brown and Eddie Forest, following protests leveled by current and former firefighters over alleged racial discrimination in the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The former firefighters have used the name Omnibus to designate their protest effort.
Michael Coles, attorney for the firefighters, said he disagrees with the magistrate's recommendation and is awaiting the final decision from Biggs.
"If the District Court judge would like us to provide even more detail related to the racist events that have happened within the Winston-Salem Fire Department, we are happy to provide it in whatever detail required," Coles said Friday.
In the lawsuit, the firefighters recounted incidents often going back many years that they said demonstrated that the fire department was rife with racial discrimination.
Allegations included a white employee tying a noose during a training class, a white captain using a racial slur, the placement of a gorilla mask at an employee's desk and monkeys placed on the helmets of Black firefighters. A white captain said he would use a vehicle to assault people protesting police brutality, the suit claimed, and white employees allegedly engaged in posting "threatening, harassing and offensive statements on social media while at work."
In his recommendation to dismiss the lawsuit, the magistrate judge said many of the incidents recounted in the suit involved people who were not parties to the suit. Webster said that legal standards require that the people who are bringing the lawsuit in a racial discrimination case must be the actual people who experienced the racial discrimination.
The magistrate judge cited two instances where the firefighters did allege that they were treated differently from other employees, but said those instances did not constitute discrimination claims:
• The suit said that Penn was not allowed to use his annual leave allotment after filing and settling a previous race-based discrimination claim in 2018. The magistrate judge said the current lawsuit does not allege that Penn couldn't use his leave because of racial discrimination.
Penn also can't claim retaliation because the lawsuit does not show that the issue of Penn's annual leave did not come up close in time to the settlement of the 2018 suit, the magistrate judge said.
• The suit said that Mayo did not adequately investigate Forest's racial discrimination claim against two white fire chiefs. Webster said the firefighters' lawsuit makes no claim that Forest's job situation suffered because of the allegedly inadequate investigation, or that racial considerations caused Mayo to conduct an inadequate investigation.
• In a footnote, the magistrate judge noted that Mayo allegedly told Brown that he was ashamed of him for joining in a firefighter protest. Webster said that because Brown was retired at the time, he could not allege that his job status was affected by a comment from Mayo.
In their lawsuit, the firefighters said they were subject to "unequal pay, unequal treatment, unequal promotion and hiring opportunities, and unequal discipline."
The magistrate judge said that many of the firefighters' claims that the city had created a hostile work environment depended on allegations raised in connection with Black employees who are not parties to the suit.
Webster wrote that while evidence of how other employees were treated can be relevant in a claim of creating a hostile work environment, the primary focus of a claim has to be that the employee filing suit suffered from specific acts of discrimination. And there, Webster said, the plaintiffs' lawsuit falls short.
Journal reporter Michael Hewlett contributed to this report.