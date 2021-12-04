Court official recommends dismissal of firefighters' race discrimination case against Winston-Salem

The magistrate judge cited two instances where the firefighters did allege that they were treated differently from other employees, but said those instances did not constitute discrimination claims:

• The suit said that Penn was not allowed to use his annual leave allotment after filing and settling a previous race-based discrimination claim in 2018. The magistrate judge said the current lawsuit does not allege that Penn couldn't use his leave because of racial discrimination.

Penn also can't claim retaliation because the lawsuit does not show that the issue of Penn's annual leave did not come up close in time to the settlement of the 2018 suit, the magistrate judge said.

• The suit said that Mayo did not adequately investigate Forest's racial discrimination claim against two white fire chiefs. Webster said the firefighters' lawsuit makes no claim that Forest's job situation suffered because of the allegedly inadequate investigation, or that racial considerations caused Mayo to conduct an inadequate investigation.