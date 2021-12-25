Court resoundingly rules in favor of homeless shelter in Wilkes County

The homeless are dirty. They leave beer bottles, syringes and garbage everywhere. They panhandle and scare decent folk. Our property values will drop.

Oh, and this gem. Because the new location is near a busy roadway, some opponents even posited that the homeless would be in danger after dark — as if they’re not smart enough to not walk out in traffic.

Or as Carmen Daecher, a traffic engineer and a member of the shelter’s board, helpfully summarized it: “You take a poll as to whether a homeless shelter is needed in this town. Everyone will say ‘yes’ until it’s put in their backyard.”

The shelter offered testimony from the pastor at Crossfire United Methodist that refuted neighbors’ “evidence” and the shelter director noted strict rules in place for shelter guests.

After hours of testimony, the Board took 10 minutes to vote in essence to “Screw the homeless.”

Standing for the underprivileged

Undeterred, the shelter board fought on, enlisting the substantial help of the Institute for Justice, a libertarian civil-rights law firm in Washington D.C. willing to fight for the shelter’s right to use private property as it saw fit.