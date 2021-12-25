Court resoundingly rules in favor of homeless shelter in Wilkes County

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell clearly was in no mood for the Ebenezer antics put forward by officialdom in North Wilkesboro in its Scrooge-like opposition to allowing a homeless shelter to operate in town limits.
In a scathing 36-page summary judgment in favor of the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Homeless Shelter handed down Monday, Judge Bell used such words as “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious” to describe the decision made by the town Board of Adjustment to deny the shelter’s request for a conditional-use permit.
Bell eviscerated “feeble” arguments — another choice adjective summoned by his honor — put forward by the town about property values, neighborhood harmony and public safety. And he backed his words by repeatedly citing legal precedents and protections laid down by both state law and the Constitution.
The decision was a well-deserved legal beating, an overwhelming victory for the homeless, the desperate and the down-on-their-luck — and those who care enough to try and help.
“In the view of the Constitution, in the eye of the law, there is in this country no superior, dominant ruling class of citizens,” Bell wrote, quoting U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan. “There is no caste here. Our constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.
“In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful.”
In plain English, Bah Humbug just doesn’t play in the U.S. District Court for the District of Western North Carolina.
A long fight
The Catherine H. Barber Memorial Homeless Shelter — the only homeless shelter in Wilkes County — opened in 1987 and operated out of a house in North Wilkesboro until 2019.
The homeless population is not as large or as visible as in larger cities such as Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
“Homelessness is not as visible here,” said Elizabeth Huffman, the president of the shelter’s board of directors, in 2020. “But it exists and most likely will get worse.”
The homeless in rural areas tend to couch surf, crashing with friends and relatives for days or weeks at a time before moving. Some live in campgrounds. So the need is less in a town the size of North Wilkesboro.
Still, the shelter eventually outgrew the space where it had operated for more than 30 years. Upon retirement, a local dentist and his wife offered to donate a two-story building that had housed Brushy Mountain Dental in town on N.C. 268 (Elkin Highway).
Centrally located in town near public transportation, businesses and fast-food restaurants that could provide employment opportunities, the building was ideal.
Before the first hammer could be swung to renovate the new spot, there was the small matter of obtaining a conditional-use permit from the town.
Until 2018, the town had no ordinances dealing with homeless shelters.
Yet the year the shelter began to think about relocating, the town suddenly added a provision about homeless shelters to its land-use plan. That despite the fact that no fewer than 128 other land-uses — including addiction recovery centers and emergency shelters for people displaced by natural disasters — faced no similar hurdles.
Curious.
The shelter’s request for a conditional-use permit was denied. But instead of appealing, the shelter board arranged for a temporary home outside town limits in the Crossfire United Church, which welcomed the shelter with open arms (and minds) in 2019.
As noted by Judge Bell, an appeal was filed and the town Board of Adjustment ultimately held a lengthy quasi-judicial hearing in August 2020 to decide the matter.
Opponents — property owners, business types and renters — lined up to offer as evidence a litany of tired stereotypes, hearsay and rumor.
The homeless are dirty. They leave beer bottles, syringes and garbage everywhere. They panhandle and scare decent folk. Our property values will drop.
Oh, and this gem. Because the new location is near a busy roadway, some opponents even posited that the homeless would be in danger after dark — as if they’re not smart enough to not walk out in traffic.
Or as Carmen Daecher, a traffic engineer and a member of the shelter’s board, helpfully summarized it: “You take a poll as to whether a homeless shelter is needed in this town. Everyone will say ‘yes’ until it’s put in their backyard.”
The shelter offered testimony from the pastor at Crossfire United Methodist that refuted neighbors’ “evidence” and the shelter director noted strict rules in place for shelter guests.
After hours of testimony, the Board took 10 minutes to vote in essence to “Screw the homeless.”
Standing for the underprivileged
Undeterred, the shelter board fought on, enlisting the substantial help of the Institute for Justice, a libertarian civil-rights law firm in Washington D.C. willing to fight for the shelter’s right to use private property as it saw fit.
A hearing was held in a federal courtroom in Charlotte earlier this month with the right honorable Judge Bell presiding. Both sides filed motions seeking summary judgments in their favor knowing full well that such decisions, particularly in federal court, are rare.
Kelly’s questions offered hints into his thinking, and that was encouraging. Still, supporters of the shelter were prepared for the long haul. “We’re hopeful,” said Diana Simpson, a spokesman for the Institute, the day of the hearing. “But you never know until you know.”
Then Monday, just in time for Christmas, Bell’s decision landed with a thud.
The town had violated state law by not issuing the permit and further, tried to run roughshod over the U.S. Constitution, specifically the Equal Protection Clause of its 14th Amendment, to protect the interests of the privileged over the rights of the poor.
“The Board apparently believes — incorrectly — that it can say the magic words ‘traffic’ and ‘safety’ and this Court will rubber stamp the classification no matter the facts …,” Bell wrote. “But such deference cannot be an excuse for the Court to abdicate its duty to protect the constitutional rights of all people.”
Shelter supporters naturally were ecstatic. Huffman said Tuesday that the board was pleased and will not hurry to move. They want to do things right. “We’re thankful,” she said.
As for the losers, for purposes of this exercise and in the spirit of Christmas, we’ll not identify them by name nor compound a judicial beatdown by seeking comment or explanation. There are none.
Besides, they know who they are, and fellow residents of North Wilkesboro do, too. They’ll have to live with their decisions and their consciences.
But we all know this: Bah, humbug doesn’t fly in Judge Bell's courtroom.
