Court suspends candidate filing for some offices in NC while opponents appeal new voting district maps

Just 20 minutes before the candidates were set to start filing to run for office in the 2022 elections, the N.C. State Board of Elections announced that a court order has temporarily suspended filing for congressional and general assembly contests.
The measure will allow parties contesting the state’s redistricting plans to make their arguments before the appeals court, election officials said.
There was no word on how long the suspension might last.
Filing for the 2022 election cycle was set to begin at noon Monday, Dec. 6 and end at noon on Dec. 17.
Wes Young
