Court suspends then allows candidate filings for N.C. congressional and legislative offices amid dispute over district maps

If the courts eventually do toss the redistricting plans approved this year by the N.C. General Assembly, new maps could emerge that could alter – slightly or radically – the district lines that would-be candidates here and across the state have been making their plans around.

In their arguments for the stay, the plaintiffs said the stay would avoid “the waste and inconvenience” in planning for elections to districts that might ultimately be found unconstitutional.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state attorney general Josh Stein filed a court brief Monday asking the state Supreme Court to quickly hear and decide the case filed by the conservation group and another lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new districts. Cooper called the creation of the new districts “technologically diabolical.”

Meanwhile, the N.C. Republican Party called the stay “a transparent assist to Democrats,” and charged that Democrats were trying to “inject chaos into elections at a time when trust is already at historic lows.”

The GOP’s lawyers wrote later on Monday that the earlier stay had “thrown the 2022 election cycle into unprecedented uncertainty — and for no good reason."