Court suspends then allows candidate filings for N.C. congressional and legislative offices amid dispute over district maps

Just 20 minutes before the candidates were set to start filing to run for office in the 2022 elections, the N.C. State Board of Elections announced that a court order had temporarily suspended filing for congressional and General Assembly contests.
Then, Monday night, another ruling restored the filing period for the same offices, but too late in the day for anyone to actually file.
So now, filing for the General Assembly and congressional races will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Filing began at noon on Monday as planned, as Forsyth County Elections Director Tim Tsujii stepped out into the hallway from the county elections office and announced that anyone running for state House or Senate would have to wait.
The N.C. Court of Appeals had granted a temporary stay in a lawsuit that the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and more than a dozen individual plaintiffs filed, claiming that state redistricting plans are unconstitutional cases of partisan and racial gerrymandering.
Later in the day Monday, lawyers for the Republican lawmakers who approved the new districts filed a motion asking the appeals court to decide on both the temporary suspension and the league’s request for a longer filing postponement. An order signed by the court’s clerk late in the day signaled the court’s intention to hear the matter, and ended the temporary delay.
If the courts eventually do toss the redistricting plans approved this year by the N.C. General Assembly, new maps could emerge that could alter – slightly or radically – the district lines that would-be candidates here and across the state have been making their plans around.
In their arguments for the stay, the plaintiffs said the stay would avoid “the waste and inconvenience” in planning for elections to districts that might ultimately be found unconstitutional.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state attorney general Josh Stein filed a court brief Monday asking the state Supreme Court to quickly hear and decide the case filed by the conservation group and another lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new districts. Cooper called the creation of the new districts “technologically diabolical.”
Meanwhile, the N.C. Republican Party called the stay “a transparent assist to Democrats,” and charged that Democrats were trying to “inject chaos into elections at a time when trust is already at historic lows.”
The GOP’s lawyers wrote later on Monday that the earlier stay had “thrown the 2022 election cycle into unprecedented uncertainty — and for no good reason."
Election workers here were busy during the first hour after the opening of the filing period, as candidates for local offices unaffected by the stay stepped forward to pay their filing fees and get on the ballot for the March 8 primary.
A lull came about an hour after the filing period began, with no one left in the office waiting to file shortly after 1 p.m. The elections office provided no further update on filings on Monday.
Dan Besse, a Democrat, and Terri Mrazek, a Republican, both filed for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, a seat now held by Democrat Ted Kaplan.
Incumbent Democrats Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel filed to run for their District A seats on the county board of commissioners, and incumbent Republican Don Martin filed to run for his District B seat.
Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough filed for a new term, and Republican Ernie Leyba filed to run as the GOP nominee for the sheriff’s office.
Denise Hines, the Democratic incumbent clerk of superior court, field to return as her party’s nominee for the post, and received a challenge from a fellow Democrat, Tina Flowers, who is also seeking the office.
Four candidates for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education filed: Incumbent Democrat Alex Bohannon for District 1; Republican newcomer Susan Miller for District 2; and Democratic newcomers Sabrina Coone-Godfrey and Richard Watts for at-large seats.
In Raleigh, candidates required to file with the state elections board were also signing up to run. With many contests on hold because of the court order, filings were few.
Rett Newton of Beaufort was the only Democrat to file for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr, who is not running for re-election.
Three Republicans filed Monday to run for the seat: Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, and Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz filed to run for the seat on the N.C. Supreme Court now held by Democrat Robin Hudson, who is not running for re-election. Inman and Dietz are both residents of Raleigh who now sit on the state appeals court.
Sam J. Ervin IV, a Morganton Democrat, filed to return to his seat on the state Supreme Court, as did two Republicans hoping to challenge him: April C. Wood of Lexington and Trey Allen of Hillsborough filed. Wood is a member of the state appeals court.
Julee Tate Flood, a Holly Springs Republican, filed for Seat 8 on the state appeals court, while Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson and Donna Stroud of Garner filed to run for Seat 9. Democrat Gale Murray Adams of Fayetteville and incumbent Republican John M. Tyson filed for Seat 10. Seat 11 incumbent Democrat Darren Jackson of Raleigh and GOP challenger Michael J. Stading filed for Seat 11.
The only Forsyth County candidate filing in Raleigh on Monday was Theodore “Ted” Kazakos, a Republican running for re-election as a District Court judge here.
Meanwhile, Amber Baker, who showed up at the local elections office to file for re-election to N.C. House District 72, was surprised to find out Monday that she couldn’t file.
Baker, a Democrat, wore an orange campaign shirt as she stood in line, only to learn at the check-in post about the court order.
Baker said districts should be built to give voters “candidates that will represent everyone.”
“Apparently there are some who think they are not good maps,” Baker said.
Filing for the 2022 election cycle is currently slated to end at noon on Dec. 17.
The group and others are filing suit in opposition to the state’s redistricting plans claim to have better maps that cross fewer county lines and would be neutral. They say the courts should consider imposing those maps and push back the date of the primary.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
