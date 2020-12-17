Court turns down confederate statue appeal. Group wanted Winston-Salem to put back the monument.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in that group's attempt to force Winston-Salem to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to its former post at the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals court said Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan did not err on May 8, 2019, when he dismissed a lawsuit over the statue brought by the state and local units of the UDC.

In a separate opinion, the dissenting justice maintains that the city of Winston-Salem broke both state and federal law in removing the statue without giving notice and going through other procedures.

In early 2019, the UDC sued the city, Forsyth County and Winston Courthouse LLC, the owner of the former courthouse property (now apartments) where the statue once stood. The UDC sought to keep the monument in place, at a time when the city demanded its removal and protests over Confederate monuments were taking place here and elsewhere.

The city removed the statue on March 12, 2019, citing it as a public nuisance because of potential dangers from the protests taking place.