Court turns down UDC appeal on confederate statue in Winston-Salem

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in that group's attempt to force Winston-Salem to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to its former post at the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem.
In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals court said Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan did not err on May 8, 2019, when he dismissed a lawsuit over the statue brought by the state and local units of the UDC.
In a separate opinion, the dissenting justice maintains that the city of Winston-Salem broke both state and federal law in removing the statue without giving notice and going through other procedures.
In early 2019, the UDC sued the city, Forsyth County and Winston Courthouse LLC, the owner of the former courthouse property (now apartments) where the statue once stood. The UDC sought to keep the monument in place, at a time when the city demanded its removal and protests over Confederate monuments were taking place here and elsewhere.
The city removed the statue on March 12, 2019, citing it as a public nuisance because of potential dangers from the protests taking place.
Morgan's ruling in May, 2019, said that the UDC had lacked standing to sue because it did not claim ownership of the statue. In other words, Morgan said that because the UDC didn't claim to own the statue, the group could not argue it had suffered any injury because of the statue's removal, and therefore lacked any grounds on which to sue.
On top of that, Morgan had rejected the UDC argument that because members of the group are related to Confederate soldiers, they suffered injury when the statue was removed. Morgan said rulings in other cases had turned aside that argument.
Appellate Judge Wanda Bryant, writing the majority opinion for the Appeals Court, said that aside from acknowledging their role in erecting the statue, the UDC had not alleged it owns the statue and could show no legal interest in it. For that reason, she writes, Morgan's dismissal was proper.
Appellate Judge John Arrowood concurred in Bryant's opinion.
In his dissent, Appellate Judge John Tyson said the UDC doesn't have to show sole ownership of the statue to have a stake in the case, and notes that the city had repeatedly identified the UDC as the statue's owner by sending the group notice that it had to remove it.
Tyson goes on to say that because the statue's ownership appears uncertain, it could be treated as unclaimed property and therefore, under state law, owned by the state.
Tyson said the statue could also be seen as covered by a federal law that protects veterans' memorials. At any rate, he argues, the city didn't follow requirements to give notice, set a hearing before removing the statue, or meet other requirements of the law.
In short, Tyson says, the city had no legal grounds to unilaterally remove the statue.
Attorney James A. Davis, representing the UDC, said that he and UDC officials were analyzing the court ruling to "determine the next and best course of action for all stakeholders in this matter."
Because of the split opinion, an appeal to the state Supreme Court is possible. The other course a case can take as a next step is for what is called an en banc hearing on the Appeals Court, a step which would require a vote to approve such a hearing by a majority of the 15 appellate justices.
Davis didn't directly respond to a question about whether the UDC will appeal, but did say that Tyson's dissent "may give you some insight on the likely course of action of our clients."
The city has kept the statue in storage since taking it down, and plans to keep it there until all the legal challenges are resolved, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said.
The city has proposed placing the statue in a part of Salem Cemetery where Confederate Civil War veterans are buried in rows together with each other.
