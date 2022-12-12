COVID-19 booster shots available for children ages 6 months to 4 years

North Carolina children ages 6 month to 4 years can receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The vaccine doses became available through the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation.

These vaccines are available at the pediatric offices for most health-care systems, as well as pharmacies and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

The updated vaccine is a bivalent vaccine that targets both the original coronavirus strain and omicron variants.

Like previous COVID-19 shots, children in this age range get a smaller dose of this updated vaccine than other age groups.

Children under 5 should get the same vaccine brand for all recommended doses.

Children are eligible for the updated dose if they are:

* 6 months to 5 years and got their last dose of a Moderna vaccine at least two months ago.

* 6 months to 4 years who already had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are ready for their third dose.

Children in this age range also can get other routine vaccines at the same visit.

Parents are advised to talk with a health care provider to make sure their child is up to date on COVID-19 and other vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe to take alongside the annual flu shot.

"More children now have the opportunity to get the most up-to-date protection from COVID-19 to help renew their body’s defenses against the virus," said Dr. Susan Kansagra, state Public Health Officer.

"Many North Carolinians have already protected themselves and their children from the virus by getting vaccinated. Now is the time to make sure the whole family is up to date so you can continue to have the best protection this winter."

Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are still free to everyone through federal funding, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

However, when federal funding ends, COVID-19 vaccines will be available like flu shots and other routine vaccinations, but may no longer be free for everyone.

Flu vaccines are often available at little to no cost. Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established health care provider can search for a nearby vaccine provider at MySpot.nc.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, or to find locations to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the CDC-INFO Contact Center at 800-CDC-INFO.