COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Forsyth County. Experts warn about gatherings; urge people to continue to wear masks

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that "in the last week there has been a drastic uptick among individuals 15 to 24 who are new COVID-19 cases."

Swift said the public health focus should shift to those ages 18 and 30, particularly with those ages 65 and older are approaching 70% vaccination levels locally and statewide.

Swift said that "our younger adults are more active with more (social) contacts" since Gov. Roy Cooper ended the stay-at-home statewide curfew in late February.

"That's going to cause more spread, and that could eventually lead to more restrictions," Swift said.

"I'm really calling on young adults to get the vaccine, and only for the protection.

"You may not need it as much because you are young and healthy, but you don't know who you are going to come into contact with," Swift said. "It will help our economy to fully reopen."

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that there’s “clearly a shift with younger people getting it now, particularly in the 18- to 30-year-old group,” as the weather warms up in April and May.