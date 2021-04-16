COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Forsyth County. Experts warn about gatherings; urge people to continue to wear masks

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 67 new cases cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County and 2,475 statewide, as experts warn people to continue to wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.
The county also reported an additional death, bringing the toll to 368.
Forsyth was reported 95 new cases Thursday and 76 on Wednesday, while the statewide new count was 2,434 on Thursday and 2,359 on Wednesday.
Twenty-eight deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 12,387.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
The total Forsyth case count is at 34,363, while the statewide case count is at 943,304.
The increases come about six weeks after the state lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, increasing indoor seating capacity at bars and restaurants and limits in public settings.
Warning young adults
This week, local and state health officials expressed concerns about young adults becoming more casual about the risks of COVID-19, particularly when it comes to wearing masks and following social-distancing guidelines.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that "in the last week there has been a drastic uptick among individuals 15 to 24 who are new COVID-19 cases."
Swift said the public health focus should shift to those ages 18 and 30, particularly with those ages 65 and older are approaching 70% vaccination levels locally and statewide.
Swift said that "our younger adults are more active with more (social) contacts" since Gov. Roy Cooper ended the stay-at-home statewide curfew in late February.
"That's going to cause more spread, and that could eventually lead to more restrictions," Swift said.
"I'm really calling on young adults to get the vaccine, and only for the protection.
"You may not need it as much because you are young and healthy, but you don't know who you are going to come into contact with," Swift said. "It will help our economy to fully reopen."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that there’s “clearly a shift with younger people getting it now, particularly in the 18- to 30-year-old group,” as the weather warms up in April and May.
“There’s that sense of immortality that people (that age) have. There’s apathy ... anxiety relates to vaccine hesitancy.
“This is the group we’re really going to have to reach out to,” Ohl said.
With 16- and 17-year-olds already eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, Ohl said he is optimistic that those ages 12 to 17 will have the ability to get vaccinated by early June.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health, said Wednesday that statewide “the trend has continued with lower positivity rates for those ages 65 and older, and higher for those ages 25 to 44.”
“Our data mirrors that with an increase in our inpatient census over the last two weeks and patients skewing younger.”
“We’re also seeing more contagious variants in the U.S. that may be contributing to more community spread here in North Carolina.”
Statewide
COVID-19 related hospitalizations jumped statewide from 904 in Monday’s report to 1,064 in Friday's report.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 217 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down five from Thursday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.5% based on 41,819 tests performed Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on Sunday.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 4.8% of 1,550 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccination totals
Forsyth vaccine providers — the county Department of Public Health, Wake Forest Baptist and Novant — have given 119,836 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Wednesday.
DHHS reports that 31.3% of Forsyth residents, or 121,586 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.
DHHS reported that 91,991, or 24%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
Statewide, 6.27 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 5.19 million by medical providers and 1.08 million through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.53 million and 2.48 million, respectively, as of Friday. There have been 251,916 J&J vaccine provided.
About 45.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 33.3% both doses.
