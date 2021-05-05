COVID-19 case counts in Forsyth near 35,500 mark

The Forsyth Department of Public Health stopped providing first doses Tuesday at its mass-vaccination clinic in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. People who received a first dose at the fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.

First-dose vaccinations from the department begin Thursday at the department's facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Swift said the Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day, compared with several thousand at the fairgrounds site.

Swift said the department continues to conduct community events at churches in minority communities. There are plans to set up vaccination booths at Winston-Salem Dash games later in May.

Novant Health Inc. offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.