COVID-19 case counts in Forsyth near 35,500 mark

Daily COVID-19 case counts increased modestly in Forsyth County and statewide after reaching four-week lows on Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 44 new cases. That's up from 27 in Tuesday's report — the lowest daily count since 13 were reported on April 6.
The average daily case count in Forsyth has been at 62 over the past two weeks. That was up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,494 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with the total remaining at 374.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS reported 1,468 new cases statewide Wednesday, up from 981 in Tuesday's report, which was the lowest daily count since 870 on April 6.
The statewide daily count had dropped for four consecutive days until Wednesday's report.
An additional 21 deaths were reported statewide.
The statewide case total is 976,768 and the state has reported a total of 12,721 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,000 in Wednesday’s report, down 50 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 215 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down seven from Tuesday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.6% based on 12,815 tests performed Monday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 6% of about 575 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations data
As of noon Wednesday, DHHS reports that 33.4% of Forsyth residents, or 127,592, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 29.3%, or 112,163, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Just under 50% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 42.5% are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7.39 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.88 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 3.25 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 262,992 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
Cohen said DHHS and county health departments gradually are shifting from mass-vaccination toward community events. Another future option is providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health stopped providing first doses Tuesday at its mass-vaccination clinic in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. People who received a first dose at the fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.
First-dose vaccinations from the department begin Thursday at the department's facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Swift said the Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day, compared with several thousand at the fairgrounds site.
Swift said the department continues to conduct community events at churches in minority communities. There are plans to set up vaccination booths at Winston-Salem Dash games later in May.
Novant Health Inc. offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Tuesday the system is considering reducing hours at the Hanes Mall site as it prepares to shift some vaccinations into physicians’ offices.
Individuals seeking a walk-in vaccination have another option with local CVS Pharmacy locations, beginning Wednesday.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, are available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
The federally supported COVID-19 mass-vaccination center at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro is offering the J&J vaccine along with the Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of both vaccines are available by appointment and on a walk-in and drive-up basis. Appointments can be made at www.GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567.
The center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The center plans to operate through May 27.
