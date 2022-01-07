COVID-19 case increases remain high in Forsyth as officials urge vaccination

Health officials are pleading for residents to get vaccinated and avoid overburdening the health care system, as the county grapples with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
After setting a record of 939 new cases on Thursday, Forsyth County recorded 826 new cases on Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. There were no new deaths reported on Friday, leaving the county's death toll at 628 since the pandemic began.
But the state recorded a new record high number of new cases, with 28,474 cases reported since Thursday.
Health officials said the coming weeks will be critical in seeing what the local impact of the omicron strain of COVID-19 will be.
A Novant Health doctor said during a Friday morning news conference that across his company's system, only 2% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are people who were fully vaccinated and had received their boosters, while 80% of patients are those who have had no vaccination doses at all.
"So when you ask me, do they work? Yes, they work," said Dr. Stan Fuller, the senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Novant Health.
Fuller was joined in the video news conference by Dr. Chris Ohl, a professor of infectious diseases at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Daren Ziglar, the director of emergency services in Forsyth, and Joshua Swift, the public health director in Forsyth.
Fuller said all four officials had a strong message for residents: That they are not asking or telling people to get vaccinated, "but really begging you to get vaccinated."
The officials spoke at a time when hospitals are getting pushed to capacity limits, and non-emergency cases in emergency rooms are facing long waits.
The health officials said that while health care workers are being hailed as heroes, they're also tired and need a break.
"They want to go back to being moms and dads and brothers and sisters," Fuller said, adding that getting vaccinated is a step toward relieving stress on health care workers and the system as a whole.
Fuller and Ohl said their respective hospitals are pushing a 90% capacity level. The situation is not threatening emergency and critical care, but has created delays in procedures that can wait.
Clogged system
"When our hospitals are full, it clogs things up and makes it difficult to provide the kind of care that we want to," Ohl said. People showing up at the emergency room because they have colds are going to experience long waits, he said, and should ask themselves, "Do you really need to be there?"
Ohl said people experiencing a medical emergency will still be getting the level of care they need, but that things like hip-replacement surgeries may have to wait.
Ziglar said too many people are using the ambulance service for calls that should be handled instead in a primary or urgent care setting.
"There is a myth that calling an ambulance will get you into the ER" faster," Ziglar said. "We do not bypass triage at the hospital. If you are non-acute, we are going to drop you off at the same triage you would get if you walked in the front door."
One of Ziglar's concerns is a shortage of emergency medical staffers. County elected leaders passed pay increases for employees on Thursday after getting reports that included a 26% vacancy rate among the county's emergency medical staff.
High numbers
Friday's numbers raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County to 64,684 since the beginning of the pandemic. State officials said 7,217 of those cases were reported in Forsyth over the preceding 14 days, and that 4,458 of those cases — some 62% of the 14-day total — were listed over the most recent seven-day period.
Meanwhile, state officials said 70% of adults in Forsyth County were fully vaccinated, while 75% of adults had been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Swift told reporters on Friday that current positive test rate in Forsyth County stands at 29%. According to state data, the 14-day average of tests coming back positive in Forsyth County has been trending upward, from only 10.9% just before Christmas to 27.4% as of Jan. 5.
Swift said the number of new cases reported daily in Forsyth is undoubtedly lower than the true number.
The health officials here are recommending testing for anyone with cold or flu symptoms, or who are experiencing breathing problems, weakness or difficulty concentrating. But Ohl said that for many everyday situations, an over-the-counter test — if you can find one — is fine. People who are older or who have compromised immune systems need the more advanced testing, he said.
Fuller noted that the home tests work best for people who have symptoms, but that people shouldn't rely on them to demonstrate they are COVID-free if they are not showing symptoms.
Meanwhile, Ziglar said his ambulances made 11% more calls in 2021 than in 2020. He normally expects a 3% or so increase from year to year.
Ziglar said the county is augmenting its ambulance force by three ambulances and crews provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those ambulances went into service on Thursday, so that instead of 12 ambulances in service during the day on Friday, he said, the county had 14. The extra ambulances are spread over different time shifts.
Fuller said he believes the current COVID wave will be "a January phenomenon," but that rural area hospitals may be next on the firing line.
"The prairie fire of omicron will leave the urban areas and move out into the non-urban areas," he said.
