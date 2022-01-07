COVID-19 case increases remain high in Forsyth as officials urge vaccination

Fuller said all four officials had a strong message for residents: That they are not asking or telling people to get vaccinated, "but really begging you to get vaccinated."

The officials spoke at a time when hospitals are getting pushed to capacity limits, and non-emergency cases in emergency rooms are facing long waits.

The health officials said that while health care workers are being hailed as heroes, they're also tired and need a break.

"They want to go back to being moms and dads and brothers and sisters," Fuller said, adding that getting vaccinated is a step toward relieving stress on health care workers and the system as a whole.

Fuller and Ohl said their respective hospitals are pushing a 90% capacity level. The situation is not threatening emergency and critical care, but has created delays in procedures that can wait.

Clogged system

"When our hospitals are full, it clogs things up and makes it difficult to provide the kind of care that we want to," Ohl said. People showing up at the emergency room because they have colds are going to experience long waits, he said, and should ask themselves, "Do you really need to be there?"