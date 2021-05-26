COVID-19 case total near 1 million over course of pandemic in North Carolina

About 470 days into the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina is on the cusp of exceeding 1 million cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a total of 866 new cases statewide for an overall total of 999,567.
Given Tuesday’s case count of 525 represented a nine-month low, it’s likely the sobering threshold will be surpassed in Thursday's report.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 82 new cases in Forsyth County for a total of 36,372 since the onset of the pandemic.
There also was an additional COVID-19 related death, raising the May toll to six and the overall total to 380.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS reported 27 more COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,031.
DHHS reported Monday that 972,066 North Carolinians were considered recovered from a COVID-19 infection, about 97.5% of those who have tested positive.
The county health department said that, as of May 15, there were 34,907 residents considered recovered from coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 35,900 cases at that time.
Metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 3.8% based on 10,063 tests performed Monday. The rate reached a recent low of 3.2% on May 18-19.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.6% of about 450 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 695 in Wednesday’s report, down four from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 158 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down one from Tuesday.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that almost all of the current COVID-19 patients in its system were not vaccinated before becoming infected. Most are considered in the moderate-to-severe category for illness.
“Community spread is still occurring in pockets, particularly in places where there were fewer cases earlier in the pandemic, which reflect lower vaccination rates,” Priest said.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 110,294 people for the week that began May 17, marking the sixth consecutive week in which vaccinations have declined.
It also is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Wednesday, 42.6% of all North Carolinians had received at least one dose and 38.3% were fully vaccinated. About 76.6% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18 and older, 52.9% of North Carolinians have had at least one dose and 48.4% are considered as fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 133,853 county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 35%, while 122,992 have been fully vaccinated, or 32.2%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.6% have been partially vaccinated and 41% are considered fully vaccinated.
The Forsyth health department offers walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Novant continues to operate its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Appointments and walk-up slots are available.
