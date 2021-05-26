COVID-19 case total near 1 million over course of pandemic in North Carolina

Vaccines were given to 110,294 people for the week that began May 17, marking the sixth consecutive week in which vaccinations have declined.

It also is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28.

The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.

DHHS said that, as of noon Wednesday, 42.6% of all North Carolinians had received at least one dose and 38.3% were fully vaccinated. About 76.6% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

For those ages 18 and older, 52.9% of North Carolinians have had at least one dose and 48.4% are considered as fully vaccinated.

In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 133,853 county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 35%, while 122,992 have been fully vaccinated, or 32.2%.

When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.6% have been partially vaccinated and 41% are considered fully vaccinated.

The Forsyth health department offers walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available.