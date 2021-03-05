COVID-19 cases at Forsyth County Jail remain stable

The Forsyth County Jail still has one active COVID-19 case among inmates, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 312 COVID-19 cases at the jail since November, including 250 cases among inmates and 62 cases among staffers.

The number of active cases among inmates at the jail has been steadily declining. The jail has had as many as 88 active cases among inmates, but officials have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19.

The state health agency releases numbers each Tuesday and Friday about cumulative cases at correctional facilities in North Carolina. As of Friday, the jail had 567 inmates.

Forsyth County Jail has had the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 287 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 40 staffers. The jail has had one death related to COVID-19. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19-related death.