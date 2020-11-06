COVID-19 cases at record high in NC on Friday. Forsyth has 136 new cases, two more virus-related deaths.

North Carolina has reached yet another daily high in COVID-19 cases with 2,908 reported Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.
The previous high was 2,885, reported on Oct. 29.
Meanwhile, there were 136 new cases reported Friday for Forsyth — the third highest daily count since the pandemic began. Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1, followed by 154 on Oct. 24.
Forsyth has now recorded 9,682 total cases since mid-March. The county has experienced 13 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
There were two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Forsyth reported Friday for an overall total of 128.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected days before their case is counted.
Since Oct. 15, nine daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases. There also were 2,859 cases reported Thursday and 2,805 cases reported Oct. 31.
The overall statewide case total is at 288,569.
There were an additional 34 deaths statewide reported Friday, on top of 41 reported Thursday, 50 reported Wednesday and a pandemic-high of 67 reported Tuesday.
The overall statewide death toll is 4,582.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 64.1% from 175,815 to 288,569 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 58.6% from 2,889 to 4,582.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 34.4% from 214,684 to 288,569. The death toll is up by 27% from 3,608 to 4,582.
Holding pattern
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least Nov. 13.
In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combatting the pandemic.
In a COVID-19 press conference Thursday, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen repeated concerns about all social gatherings, particularly around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Cooper said Thursday that “we certainly don’t want to” move back.
“We’re going to let the data guide our decision.
“We’ll have an announcement (soon) on what the next steps are when the current order expires. We’re going to continue this preventive message that we can get control of this virus.”
Latest updates
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.9% positive rate out of Wednesday's 46,452 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,161 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, down 32 from Thursday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of noon Friday: 8,256 out of 9,682, or 85.3%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of noon Friday: 1,298.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Wednesday (latest day available): 6.1% out of about 1,550 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Thursday: 312, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 95% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Friday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, with 93% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 40,736 tests statewide Thursday, raising the overall total to 4.26 million.
