COVID-19 cases at record high in NC on Friday. Forsyth has 136 new cases, two more virus-related deaths.

The overall statewide death toll is 4,582.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 64.1% from 175,815 to 288,569 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 58.6% from 2,889 to 4,582.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 34.4% from 214,684 to 288,569. The death toll is up by 27% from 3,608 to 4,582.

Holding pattern

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least Nov. 13.

In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combatting the pandemic.

In a COVID-19 press conference Thursday, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen repeated concerns about all social gatherings, particularly around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.