COVID-19 cases break downward daily trends in Forsyth, state

The daily COVID-19 case counts in Forsyth County and statewide climbed in the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 544 cases reported statewide Wednesday, which included 65 in Forsyth.
It was a six-day high for statewide cases compared with 299 reported Tuesday, while the Forsyth count is the most since 68 was reported on May 27.
The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the case count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
North Carolina has reported 1.007 million cases since the pandemic began.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,762 since the onset of the pandemic. There was a recent low of four on June 1.
DHHS listed 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,230.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Forsyth, leaving the total at 401. Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 13 in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Warnings
Local public-health officials cautioned that Memorial Day weekend would serve as the first major measure of personal responsibility since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Considering it may take 10 to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to become severe enough to require hospitalization, it may be until the third week of June before a potential surge in cases becomes noticeable.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that Forsyth Medical Center is the lone major hospital in its system with double-digit admissions of COVID-19 patients.
“Only about 25% of COVID patients at (the Forsyth hospital) are actually residents of Forsyth County,” Priest said. He said about 50% of the non-Forsyth resident patients are from either Davidson or Stokes counties.
“This shows we still have pockets of COVID in the region … in areas that may be less inclined to get vaccinated.”
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, there are 4.2 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, meaning the state has reached its 50% vaccination milestone.
Some 3.89 million people have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 312,147 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 47% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 78% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 177,110 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 46%, while 162,353 are fully vaccinated, or 42% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 134,091 people for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 63.2% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Statewide
The latest statewide positive test rate is at 2.7% based on 8,850 tests performed Monday. The rate was 2% for the 25,411 tests performed Friday.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 2.9% of about 275 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 554 in Wednesday’s report, down 14 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down three from Tuesday.
