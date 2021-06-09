COVID-19 cases break downward daily trends in Forsyth, state

Warnings

Local public-health officials cautioned that Memorial Day weekend would serve as the first major measure of personal responsibility since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.

Considering it may take 10 to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to become severe enough to require hospitalization, it may be until the third week of June before a potential surge in cases becomes noticeable.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that Forsyth Medical Center is the lone major hospital in its system with double-digit admissions of COVID-19 patients.

“Only about 25% of COVID patients at (the Forsyth hospital) are actually residents of Forsyth County,” Priest said. He said about 50% of the non-Forsyth resident patients are from either Davidson or Stokes counties.

“This shows we still have pockets of COVID in the region … in areas that may be less inclined to get vaccinated.”

Vaccinations

DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, there are 4.2 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, meaning the state has reached its 50% vaccination milestone.