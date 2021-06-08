COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Forsyth. But hospitalizations show the region still has 'pockets' of the virus, doctor says.

Key COVID-19 numbers continue to stabilize at lower levels in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
There were 299 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Tuesday, which included 26 in Forsyth.
Statewide, 359 cases were reported Sunday and 437 Saturday.
The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
North Carolina has reported just over 1 million cases since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,212.
Forsyth's case count is at 36,697 since the onset of the pandemic. The 26 cases reported Tuesday represent an uptick from a recent low of four on June 1.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Forsyth, leaving the total at 401.
Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 13 in June.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Monday that “I believe this was the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths.”
Warnings
Local public-health officials cautioned that Memorial Day weekend would serve as the first major measure of personal responsibility since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Considering it may take 10 to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to become severe enough to require hospitalization, it may be until the third week of June before a potential surge in cases becomes noticeable.
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said May 14. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that Forsyth Medical Center is the lone major hospital in its system with double-digit admissions of COVID-19 patients.
"Only about 25% of COVID patients at (the Forsyth hospital) are actually residents of Forsyth County," Priest said. He said about 50% of the non-Forsyth resident patients are from either Davidson or Stokes counties.
"This shows we still have pockets of COVID in the region … in areas that may be less inclined to get vaccinated."
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Monday, there are 4.18 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, meaning the state has reached its 50% vaccination milestone.
Some 3.87 million people have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 311,407 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 47% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 78% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 176,800 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 46%, while 161,681 are fully vaccinated, or 42% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 132,999 people for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 63.2% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Statewide
The latest statewide positive test rate is at 3% based on 13,469 tests performed Sunday. The rate was 2% for the 25,411 tests performed Friday.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3% of about 225 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 568 in Tuesday’s report, up 22 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 131 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up six from Monday.
336-727-7376