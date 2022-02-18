COVID-19 cases continue to level off in Forsyth. 1 death reported Friday.

"We're shifting our focus toward monitoring trends, such as hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks, rather than primarily case totals and percent of positivity," he said.

Swift said he still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted even as key COVID-19 metrics are declining.

Swift also said the county health department and 10 participating Forsyth County libraries expect to received more at-home test kits early next week as supplies last.

Death totals

Counting the COVID-related death in Friday’s report, Forsyth has had at least 51 deaths in February.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

February is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly pandemic death toll to date. There have been a total of 743 since 2020.