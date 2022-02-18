COVID-19 cases continue to level off in Forsyth. 1 death reported Friday.

Forsyth County appears to have reached a plateau in new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, one additional COVID-related death was reported Friday among county residents.
The latest state COVID-19 update lists Forsyth with 124 new cases, following 129 in Thursday's report, 148 Wednesday and 80 Tuesday.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 90,392 cases since the pandemic began. Tuesday's case count was the lowest since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that the county's case count has dropped 70% over the past 14 days.
Decreasing numbers of new cases are among the factors that persuaded Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to say Thursday he plans to end the citywide mask mandate on March 1.
That's even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets by Joines in October.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline at current rates.
Swift expressed confidence that the pandemic has entered "a new phase in really shifting toward empowering the community to take a bigger role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and learning to live with COVID-19 while taking appropriate precautions."
"We're shifting our focus toward monitoring trends, such as hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks, rather than primarily case totals and percent of positivity," he said.
Swift said he still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted even as key COVID-19 metrics are declining.
Swift also said the county health department and 10 participating Forsyth County libraries expect to received more at-home test kits early next week as supplies last.
Death totals
Counting the COVID-related death in Friday’s report, Forsyth has had at least 51 deaths in February.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
February is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly pandemic death toll to date. There have been a total of 743 since 2020.
Statewide, 87 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Friday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,148.
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said. “The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline.”
Citywide mask update
Joines said Oct. 29 that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Friday’s COVID-19 dashboard update, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 16.7%.
The statewide rate was 10.3% — the lowest level since Dec. 23 in the first days of the omicron surge.
The same update had Forsyth averaging 45 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in the Feb. 11 report.
Joines said he made his decision after consulting with Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“This decision is based on several factors that convinced me the mandate can be safely lifted,” Joines said in a statement.
“Among them, the falling number of omicron-related cases and the fact that the impact on the community of the omicron variant is somewhat diminished compared with the delta variant.”
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, “reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
Statewide update
On Friday, DHHS reported 4,871 new cases statewide, compared with 5,583 Thursday, 6,079 Wednesday and 2,888 Tuesday.
Tuesday was the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.56 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because people who use in-home tests are not required to log results.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend at 2,634 on Thursday, down 77 from the previous report.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 22 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 558 COVID-19 patients Thursday, down 33 from the previous report.
Swift said Thursday that Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals in the Triad had 120 COVID-19 patients, compared with 181 on Feb. 10 and 236 on Feb. 3.
For Novant Health Inc.-affiliated Triad hospitals, the COVID-19 patient count fell to 93 on Thursday after being at 159 on Feb. 10 and 192 on Feb. 3.
Statewide, 316 patients are on ventilators, including 67 in the Triad region. There were 55 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 12 in the Triad region.
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 10, unvaccinated patients made up 66% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 73.1% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Individuals who are vaccinated, but not boosted, account for 27.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 22.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted account for 6.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 4.5% of COVID-19 ICU patients.