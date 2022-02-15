COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Forsyth long-term care facilities; first staff member dies from virus

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to surge within Forsyth County long-term care facilities last week, including the first reported death of a staff member.

According to Tuesday’s cluster dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes rose by one to 39.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

The deceased staff member had worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem, which also has had three resident deaths related to COVID-19.

The current cluster at The Citadel is 81 residents and 26 staff — the largest among Forsyth facilities.

Altogether, there were eight COVID-related deaths reported among residents for the second consecutive week. That increases the total to 27 during the omicron outbreak that began about seven weeks ago.

These Forsyth clusters accounted for 684 infected staff members, up from 568 last week, and 602 residents, up from 493 last week.