COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Forsyth long-term care facilities; first staff member dies from virus

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to surge within Forsyth County long-term care facilities last week, including the first reported death of a staff member.
According to Tuesday’s cluster dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes rose by one to 39.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
The deceased staff member had worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem, which also has had three resident deaths related to COVID-19.
The current cluster at The Citadel is 81 residents and 26 staff — the largest among Forsyth facilities.
Altogether, there were eight COVID-related deaths reported among residents for the second consecutive week. That increases the total to 27 during the omicron outbreak that began about seven weeks ago.
These Forsyth clusters accounted for 684 infected staff members, up from 568 last week, and 602 residents, up from 493 last week.
Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem has had the most resident deaths during the current outbreak at six, though no additional death in the past week. Overall, it has 24 residents and nine staff members listed as infected.
The Oaks was reported with three additional resident deaths for a total of four. The outbreak has expanded from 30 to 47 residents, and from 29 to 34 staff.
Long-term care centers
The 39 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak, considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS’ Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
DHHS said 88% of skilled-nursing facility residents statewide are considered as fully vaccinated, as well as 84% of staff, as of Jan. 16.
However, while 68% of residents have received a booster shot, just 28% of staff are boosted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said long-term care facilities — in terms of cases and deaths — are largely mirroring the communitywide spread.
Swift expressed confidence that the case count will decrease over the next three to four weeks, but the increase in deaths is likely to continue in the short term.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
Clusters list
The second largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 79 — 57 staff members and 22 residents.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 25 overall cases include:
Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 58 staff and seven residents.
Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 33 staff and 30 residents.
Brookridge Retirement Community, with 35 staff and 28 residents.
The Ivy at Clemmons, with 28 residents, including one death, and 27 staff.
Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 26 residents, including an additional death in the past week for a total of three, and 23 staff.
Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 25 residents, including one death, and 18 staff.
Danby House, with 30 residents and 11 staff.
Brookdale Winston-Salem, with 18 residents and 18 staff.
Trinity Glen, with 25 staff and 10 residents.
The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 24 residents and 10 staff.
Memory Care of the Triad, with 26 residents, including one death in the past week, and seven staff.
Trinity Elms, with 25 staff and seven residents, including two deaths.
Salemtowne, with 31 staff.
Clemmons Village II, with 23 residents, including two deaths in the past week; and seven staff.
Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 18 staff and 12 residents, including two deaths.
Cadence at Clemmons, with 16 residents, including one death, and 10 staff.
The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 15 staff and 10 residents.
Tranquility Care, with 18 residents and seven staff.
DHHS listed a congregate care facility, identified as E. Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem, as having 31 infected residents and eight staff.
K-12 schools
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report contains no new outbreaks for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Country Schools.
Outbreaks still listed are at: Southwest Elementary with six infected students; The Children’s Center has three staff and three students, which is up from two students in the previous report; and Moore Elementary with five students.
DHHS removed the Redeemer School cluster, which involved five students,
There were no new outbreaks reported among Forsyth daycare facilities.
However, DHHS reported a child's death at Centers for Exceptional Children: The Children’s Center, which has had cases among eight children and one staff.
The other clusters are: New Horizon Preschool with 10 children; Bright Horizons with six children; Clemmons Moravian Preschools with five children and one staff; and Epiphany Early Childhood Center with four children and one staff.
DHHS said its report on school clusters is based on data entered into the N.C. COVID-19 Surveillance System.
“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a child care or school setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into NC COVID,” DHHS said.
“Thus, data included in this report may differ from data available through media and other sources.”
Swift said Tuesday that at least 7,788 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated with the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 22% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 47%, which mirrors the statewide rate.
