COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth; more vaccination appointments set by county health department
COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth; more vaccination appointments set by county health department

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continue to moderate, along with no additional deaths for the ninth consecutive day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

Forsyth had 47 new cases, compared with 60 reported for Friday.

The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 19 consecutive days.

The county Department of Public Health will open another set of vaccination appointments online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The doses will be administered Thursday and Saturday.

The appointments are for individuals eligible in Groups One through Four.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 12 so far in March.

Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,874 cases of the virus in the county.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.

DHHS said, as of Monday, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.

Statewide

DHHS reported 2,034 new cases statewide Saturday, compared with 1,915 on Friday, 2,004 on Thursday and 1,999 on Wednesday.

The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 895,263.

There were 15 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,820.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 964, down six from Friday.

Saturday’s count is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6.

The 17-county Triad region reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, up 12 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 4.9% based on 44,715 tests conducted Thursday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.8% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Thursday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of noon Friday, at least 127,234 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 74,459 adults receiving the first dose, or about 19.5% of county residents, and 52,975 receiving both doses, or 13.8% of the county’s population.

Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled for between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 27.

DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.

Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on March 27. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.

Nearly 20% of Yadkin’s population has been at least partially been vaccinated.

Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.

Individuals are asked to call (336) 849‐7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Statewide, 3.54 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.51 million by medical providers and 232,876 in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.19 million and 1.32 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 79,746 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 26.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 17.1% both doses.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Triad, Northwest N.C. metrics

As of noon Saturday, there have been at least 158,954 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 19% of statewide cases. There have been 2,107 reported deaths, representing 17.8% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

• Alamance: 16,417

• Alleghany: 936

• Ashe: 1,923

• Davidson: 15,037

• Davie: 3,697

• Forsyth: 32,874

• Guilford: 41,677

• Randolph: 13,953

• Rockingham: 7,010

• Stokes: 3,741

• Surry: 7,556

• Watauga: 4,154

• Wilkes: 6,214

• Yadkin: 3,765

The breakdown for deaths is:

• Guilford: 584

• Forsyth: 357

• Alamance: 237

• Randolph: 208

• Davidson: 177

• Surry: 140

• Wilkes: 104

• Stokes: 75

• Rockingham: 68

• Yadkin: 47

• Ashe: 40

• Davie: 35

• Watauga: 30

• Alleghany: 5

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

The first subgroup of Group Three — pre K-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — became eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24.

The remaining essential frontline workers in Group Three became eligible March 3. Some Group Four individuals at higher health risk become eligible March 17. The plan is for all Group Four individuals to become eligible by April 7.  

Local and staff health officials caution they expect limited doses for those individuals through at least early April because of the overall vaccine supply in North Carolina.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

All current vaccination slots are filled through at least March 21.

The county Department of Public Health will open another set of vaccination appointments online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The doses will be administered Thursday and Saturday.

The appointments are for individuals eligible in Groups One through Four. The two-dose Pfizer will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

At other times, people can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260. Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority provides free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Group Three, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over and essential frontline workers can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID, online through their myWakeHealth account and at https://bit.ly/3rXmm6V.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State University is serving as a vaccination site for the next eight weeks as part of the FEMA mass-vaccination effort in Greensboro.

The events are planned on Saturdays for low-income and marginalized individuals in the community.

About 600 doses will be given by appointment only at the Anderson Center on the WSSU campus. Appointments already have been filled for the first round set for March 20.

Community partners will select individuals for each round of appointments. If community members show up without an appointment, they will be asked to schedule one at a later date.

Walgreens and Harris Teeter

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Groups Three and Four individuals can get their vaccines through Walgreens.

Harris Teeter is preparing to roll out vaccine at certain N.C. stores that have pharmacies. For more information, go to www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 and March 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. March 23.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

