COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth; more vaccination appointments set by county health department

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continue to moderate, along with no additional deaths for the ninth consecutive day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
Forsyth had 47 new cases, compared with 60 reported for Friday.
The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 19 consecutive days.
The county Department of Public Health will open another set of vaccination appointments online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. The doses will be administered Thursday and Saturday.
The appointments are for individuals eligible in Groups One through Four.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 12 so far in March.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,874 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of Monday, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 2,034 new cases statewide Saturday, compared with 1,915 on Friday, 2,004 on Thursday and 1,999 on Wednesday.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 895,263.
There were 15 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,820.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 964, down six from Friday.
Saturday’s count is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 222 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, up 12 from Friday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 4.9% based on 44,715 tests conducted Thursday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.8% out of about 1,700 tests conducted Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of noon Friday, at least 127,234 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 74,459 adults receiving the first dose, or about 19.5% of county residents, and 52,975 receiving both doses, or 13.8% of the county’s population.
Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled for between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 27.
DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.
Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on March 27. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.
Nearly 20% of Yadkin’s population has been at least partially been vaccinated.
Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.
Individuals are asked to call (336) 849‐7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Statewide, 3.54 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.51 million by medical providers and 232,876 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.19 million and 1.32 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 79,746 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 26.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 17.1% both doses.
