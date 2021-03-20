COVID-19 cases continue to stabilize in Forsyth; more vaccination appointments set by county health department

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of noon Friday, at least 127,234 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 74,459 adults receiving the first dose, or about 19.5% of county residents, and 52,975 receiving both doses, or 13.8% of the county’s population.

Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled for between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 27.

DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.

Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on March 27. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.

Nearly 20% of Yadkin’s population has been at least partially been vaccinated.

Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.