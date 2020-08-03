The increase in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and the state continued to slow over the weekend, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 1,341 cases Sunday — the lowest daily statewide count since 1,268 on July 20. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481 reported July 18.
As of noon Monday, 126,532 total cases had been reported statewide. There were 18 additional deaths in North Carolina over the weekend, including two Sunday, for a total of 1,982.
Meanwhile, Forsyth public health officials reported 122 new cases from Friday through Sunday for an overall total of 4,955. The number of deaths remained at 48.
DHHS said 1,057 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses — the lowest level since 1,039 on July 12. The record high of 1,272 was reported Wednesday.
The latest hospitalization totals may be reduced in part because just 79% of hospitals statewide had reported their data to DHHS on Monday.There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said as of 4 p.m. Monday that 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of North Carolinians who have contracted COVID-19 are considered as recovered.
Forsyth County health officials said that, as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, 3,380 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 case count of 1,527.
Guilford County has reported 5,254 cases since mid-March, including 161 new cases over the weekend. The number of deaths remained at 147.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition has the second highest number of intensive-care beds in use, at 362, as well as the most inpatient beds in use, at 2,913. Both counts include patients with and without COVID-19.
The region has the state’s second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU, at 62, down 18 from Saturday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, at 174, down from 251 Saturday.
Phase Two status
Decreasing numbers of new cases and hospitalizations come as Gov. Roy Cooper prepares to decide, perhaps as early as Wednesday, whether to extend business reopening restrictions for additional weeks.
Phase Two restrictions have been in place since May 26.
Cooper said during Monday's press conference concerning Hurricane Isaias that he may wait until Wednesday to announced his Phase Two decision.
Cooper said he wants to assess how hurricane damage impacts the pandemic, particularly shelters and healthcare facilities in eastern North Carolina.
But he added that officials remain focused on monitoring over the past three weeks the five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Friday.
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
