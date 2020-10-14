COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to surge statewide; Forsyth experience another death

The increase in key COVID-19 numbers continued Tuesday in Forsyth County and across North Carolina, including another virus-related death in the county.
Since mid-March, gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that she and Gov. Roy Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the state recorded 40 more COVID-related deaths, which followed 43 deaths reported Tuesday.
That brought the statewide death toll to 3,856 as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, including 277 so far in October.
The daily COVID-19 case total was 1,926 from Tuesday, raising the overall total to 236,407.
For Forsyth, there were 71 new cases reported Wednesday for an overall total of 7,813. The death toll is now at 106.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Monday's 20,689 tests.
Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The state reached a nine-week high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations Wednesday with 1,152, up 49 from Tuesday.
The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Oct. 5 for the first time since Aug. 20, and has remained above that mark every day since.
Cohen said Tuesday she does not want to shift into reverse on the state’s reopening efforts.
However, she stressed that many key COVID-19 metrics are “going in the wrong direction” and could require retightening restrictions if the trends don’t improve with the arrival of the flu season.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped by more than 34% from 175,815 to 236,407 as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The death toll has increased by more than a third from 2,889 to 3,856.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
Since Phase 3 began Oct 2, the total case count has climbed more than 10% from 214,684 to 236,407 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll has increased by nearly 7% from 3,608 to 3,856.
Forsyth numbers
On Tuesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more details on the county's COVID-19-related cases and deaths.
Overall total of cases by age group (as of Saturday):
* 1,561 for ages 15 to 24.
* 1,326 for ages 25 to 34.
* 1,290 for ages 35 to 44
* 1,117 for ages 45 to 54
* 840 for ages 65 and older.
* 771 for ages 55 to 64.
* 638 for ages 14 and under.
Overall cases by race (as of Saturday): 3,160 Hispanic residents; 2,133 White residents; 1,219 Black residents; 861 with race not listed by healthcare provider; and 166 Asian residents.
Overall total of deaths by age group (as of Saturday):
* 75 for ages 65 and older
* 21 for ages 55 to 64
* Six for ages 45 to 54
* Two for ages 25 to 34
* One for ages 35 to 44.
Overall deaths by race (as of Saturday): 52 white residents; 33 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Wednesday: 6,927 out of 7,742, or about 88.6%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Wednesday: 780.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 4.2% out of about 1,000 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest available): 206,471, or 88.7%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday: 240, the third highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
