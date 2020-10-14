COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to surge statewide; Forsyth experiences another death

The increase in key COVID-19 numbers continued Tuesday in Forsyth County and across North Carolina, including another virus-related death in the county.

Since mid-March, gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that she and Gov. Roy Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the state recorded 40 more COVID-related deaths, which followed 43 deaths reported Tuesday.

That brought the statewide death toll to 3,856 as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, including 277 so far in October.

The daily COVID-19 case total was 1,926 from Tuesday, raising the overall total to 236,407.

For Forsyth, there were 71 new cases reported Wednesday for an overall total of 7,813. The death toll is now at 106.