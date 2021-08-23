COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stay at elevated levels over weekend in Forsyth, N.C.

Key COVID-19 metrics remained at elevated, but slightly lower, levels over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth has had 536 new cases since noon Friday, including 180 on Sunday.
There also was an additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,343 cases and 440 deaths.
The 215 cases reported Thursday were the most since 215 on Feb. 11. The daily high for the pandemic in Forsyth was 500 cases reported on Feb. 3 — about five weeks into the vaccine period of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health official said this week that about 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines’ emergency order began Friday. It requires everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.
As before, Joines said, it is anticipated the city will rely largely on voluntary compliance, although the masking rule is deemed mandatory.
The Winston-Salem declaration contains the usual exceptions for medical or religious reasons, along with no requirement to mask when actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, or in a private, individual office. Other exemptions apply for those giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement, or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
Statewide
DHHS reported 16,924 new cases between noon Friday and 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The daily breakdown was 4,996 cases on Friday, 6,744 on Saturday and 5,184 on Sunday.
Thursday’s case count of 7,020 is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.16 million COVID-19 cases and 14,120 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 61 since Friday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.1%, based on 49,060 tests conducted Saturday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 12.9%, based on 1,100 tests conducted Saturday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard lists 3,197 COVID-19 related hospital patients statewide — up 50 from Friday’s report and the most since 3,238 on Jan. 28.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 773 COVID-19 patients, up 49 from Friday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Joines said his decision to reinstate the citywide mask mandate was prompted in part by being concerned “about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive care beds shrinking.”
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. said last week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated community hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.
“This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid,” Cohen said.
“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant,” Cohen said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant, said Tuesday that 97% of the system’s intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.
About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
Statewide, individuals ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.09 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.71 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 381,394 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 204,943 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents.
Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 188,690, or 49%.
