COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stay at elevated levels over weekend in Forsyth, N.C.

Key COVID-19 metrics remained at elevated, but slightly lower, levels over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth has had 536 new cases since noon Friday, including 180 on Sunday.

There also was an additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,343 cases and 440 deaths.

The 215 cases reported Thursday were the most since 215 on Feb. 11. The daily high for the pandemic in Forsyth was 500 cases reported on Feb. 3 — about five weeks into the vaccine period of the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Local and state health official said this week that about 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.