COVID-19 cases increase in Forsyth, N.C. after reaching nearly five-month lows

Forsyth County and the state have had a rebound in terms of new COVID-19 cases after reaching nearly five-month lows earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the county has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since early January.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 49 new cases, up from the 31 reported Tuesday that represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
The new case total has now been below 100 for nine consecutive reports — and for 17 of the past 20 days. The overall total for the pandemic is at 32,391.
There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by DHHS for an overall total of 352.
The additional COVID-19 related deaths are just the third and fourth over the past two weeks. The overall death total for Forsyth is at 352.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
There have been at least 102,605 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 62,118 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 16.3% of county residents, and 40,487 receiving both doses, or 10.6% of the county’s population.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Wednesday that the health department has administered as of Monday 28,578 first doses and 17,097 second doses.
Swift said that 55% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 50% of those ages 65 to 74.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that “we continue to see a downward trend in cases of COVID-19 in our hospital census.”
However, he cautioned there could be daily upticks in cases in the short term as more elements of North Carolina's society are being reopened by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Vaccinations
A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is set for Friday through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
About 8,400 J&J doses are expected to be administered at the event, which is hosted by Novant, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. Each group will have personnel assisting with the vaccinations.
All appointments have been filled.
Swift said the plan is to administer 1,000 doses Friday evening and about 3,700 doses each on Saturday and Sunday.
As of Wednesday, almost 3 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.97 million by medical providers and 200,085 in long-term care centers.
About 17.7% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 10.9% both doses.
DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.85 million and 1.13 million, respectively, as of Wednesday. There also have been 14,272 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard now includes more demographic data on individuals who are partially or fully vaccinated.
Under the new tab “demographics,” there is vaccination data by race, ethnicity, gender and age group by county, by week and since vaccinations began.
Forsyth surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 349 deaths in the county as of Saturday.
At that time, 186 males and 163 females had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
A total of 102 of those individuals were 85 to 94 years old.
Another 94 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 67 deaths.
Forty-six deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twenty individuals were 95 and older.
Fifteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 216 white, 94 Black, 25 Hispanic and three Asian residents. Eleven people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
Statewide
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case count nearly doubled from 997 on Monday to 1,861 reported Tuesday.
Monday's case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 877,761.
There were 43 COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday for an overall total of 11,595.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth health department, covering through March 6, showed that there were 30,264 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 95.4% of the 31,700 cases as of March 6.
DHHS said that as of Monday, 837,824 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95.8% of the 874,906 cases at that time.
Hospitalizations
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,075 in Wednesday's report, down 72 from the previous report.
The current COVID-19 related hospitalization count is at its lowest level since 1,046 on Oct. 11. COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide have been above 1,000 every day since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 241 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down two from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The statewide positive test rate was at 5.3% based on 14,456 tests conducted Monday. Thursday’s 4.2% rate was the lowest statewide since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.8% out of about 700 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
