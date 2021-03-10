COVID-19 cases increase in Forsyth, N.C. after reaching nearly five-month lows

Forsyth County and the state have had a rebound in terms of new COVID-19 cases after reaching nearly five-month lows earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the county has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since early January.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 49 new cases, up from the 31 reported Tuesday that represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.

The new case total has now been below 100 for nine consecutive reports — and for 17 of the past 20 days. The overall total for the pandemic is at 32,391.

There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by DHHS for an overall total of 352.

The additional COVID-19 related deaths are just the third and fourth over the past two weeks. The overall death total for Forsyth is at 352.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.