North Carolina reported a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Thursday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday there were 1,763 new cases statewide, along with 38 additional deaths.
That's after having 1,166 new cases Tuesday, 1,051 on Monday and 626 on Sunday, which was the smallest daily total since June 2.
By comparison, the highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
The overall statewide case total is 140,824, while the death toll is 2,287.
DHHS said 1,070 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, up eight from Wednesday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
There were 59 new cases on Forsyth on Wednesday, increasing the overall total to 5,440. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 53.
During August, daily cases in Forsyth have ranged from 13 to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 4,539 residents are counted as recovered and 848 residents have active cases. It's is the lowest active case count since late June.
By comparison, Guilford County has reported 5,826 cases since mid-March, including 73 new cases Wednesday. The number of deaths increased by two to 158.
There have been at least 22,229 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.8% of statewide cases. There have been at least 354 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.5% of the statewide total.
Slow progress
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday that overall the five metrics have either stabilized or on a slight downward trends so far in August, although still at elevated levels.
She said testing turnaround times have improved to a two- to three-day window in more instances.
Cooper and Cohen praised the cooperation of North Carolinians who have been wearing masks consistently since a statewide mask mandate began June 26.
"While we remained paused in safer-at-home Phase Two ... now is the time to double down on these efforts," Cooper said.
However, Cohen cautioned it is too early to say the state has experienced the worst from COVID-19.
"Overall, our trends tell the story of sacrifice and hard work that has allowed us to see the start of decline in our key metrics," Cohen said.
"But remember, this progress is fragile as more people (students) will be in close contact, which means the potential for viral spread."
Cohen stressed the importance of North Carolinians get a flu shot when available before or soon after the 2020-21 flu season officially begins Oct. 1.
Mandate enforcement
There has been social and business complaints to the Cooper administration about mixed signals when it comes to how the mask and mass gathering mandates are being enforced or not enforced.
For example, there have been examples of operators of bars, fitness centers and gyms operating in violating of executive orders not allowing more than 10 individuals indoors and no more than 25 outdoors.
In some instances, the violations are occurring with the knowledge or inattention of law-enforcement officials.
Cooper said his administration is encouraging North Carolinians to make businesses aware when there are customers not wearing a mask while shopping or when they should be social distancing.
"We're informing law enforcement about ways to approach this so we can get more people in compliance," Cooper said.
"We've already seen the correlation" between the mask mandate and the stabilization of the five key COVID-19 metrics.
Erik Hooks, secretary of N.C. Department of Public Safety, said his agency "constantly communicates with local law-enforcement partners" about COVID-19 protocols.
"We want to take a community-oriented policing strategy where we encourage people, we encourage businesses to voluntarily comply with the law.
"We want to engage law enforcement so they can educate the public, businesses, and occasionally they may have to enforce the law."
