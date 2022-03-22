COVID-19 cases, positive test rates drop to 8-month lows statewide and in Forsyth

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County have dropped to their lowest level of the last eight months, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth reported 13 new cases Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since July 13. The daily count has remained below 29 over the past seven days.

The county has recorded 91,898 cases since mid-March 2020.

There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday in Forsyth. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 785 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Wednesday, the state will start reporting COVID-19 numbers weekly, rather than each weekday.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported since some people who test positive at home don't report their infection to a county health department.

Statewide, 13 additional COVID-related deaths were reported since Monday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,091.

North Carolina reported 819 new cases Tuesday, compared with 372 Monday, 750 Sunday and 1,386 Saturday.

Monday’s daily case count was the state's lowest since July 6.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that the worst is behind North Carolina.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus,

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 2.4% on Monday. The statewide rate was 2.9%.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 619 on Sunday to 616 on Monday — the lowest since 556 on July 25.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 112 COVID-19 patients, up one from Sunday.

Statewide, 68 patients are on ventilators, including 12 in the Triad region.

There were 15 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including two in the Triad region.

New vaccination effort

DHHS launched Tuesday its Spring into Summer community vaccination campaign

While 76% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, vaccination rates among children and teens are much lower.

Just 27% of the 893,000 North Carolina children in that age range, or about 241,000, have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Forsyth, the rate is 24% fully vaccinated, or about 8,500 out of 35,400 of those ages 5 to 11 in the county.

It’s becoming a growing concern of local and state public-health officials.

During a DHHS virtual fireside chat earlier in March, assistant secretary for children and families Charlene Wong said that “a lot of kids are still vulnerable to getting the virus, getting sick and having any long-term symptoms that an infection may cause.”

Spring into Summer will build off the successes of 2021's Bringing Summer Back vaccination campaign, which had the participation of more than 330 organizations across the state. That campaign reached nearly 1.5 million North Carolinians.

In addition to encouraging vaccines and boosters, Spring into Summer will celebrate small businesses, health care providers and community organizations that promote public health and safety.

Among DHHS' recommended initiatives are: offering discounts, coupons or services to reward people who are up to date on their vaccinations; and partnering with event organizers to promote vaccinations at summer camps, local parks or community pools.

The DHHS toolkit provides promotional materials, such as a flyer, social media posts and graphics, and a newsletter template.

For more information, go to www.SpringIntoSummer.nc.gov or email socialmedia@dhhs.nc.gov.

