COVID-19 cases reach 50,000 in Forsyth; county has four additional related deaths

"What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

Swift said that was the scenario as well in January and February.

"Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated," Swift said.

Statewide

DHHS listed 4,078 new cases statewide in Friday's report, compared with 3,781 on Thursday, 3,598 on Wednesday and 2,703 on Tuesday.

There were 84 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide since noon Thursday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.42 million COVID-19 cases and 17,104 deaths.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.