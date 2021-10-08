COVID-19 cases reach 50,000 in Forsyth; county has four additional related deaths

Forsyth County has reached a somber milestone of 50,000 cases for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 149 new cases and four additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The county has had 50,000 cases and 530 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.
September was the third-deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth at 53, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
What made the September death toll more ominous is that it was the highest count since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available in mid-April.
Nearly 31% of Forsyth's COVID-19 related deaths, or 163, have occurred since April 15.
Public and local hospital health-care officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.
"What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.
Swift said that was the scenario as well in January and February.
"Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated," Swift said.
Statewide
DHHS listed 4,078 new cases statewide in Friday's report, compared with 3,781 on Thursday, 3,598 on Wednesday and 2,703 on Tuesday.
There were 84 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide since noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.42 million COVID-19 cases and 17,104 deaths.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist said on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 111 patients with COVID-19, 106 of whom were unvaccinated and five of whom were vaccinated. In the ICU, it listed 42 unvaccinated and one vaccinated patients. All 42 patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,467 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday, down 47 from Thursday’s report.
Friday’s hospitalization count is the lowest since 2,409 on Aug. 11.
By comparison, the all-time statewide high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 561 COVID-19 patients, down seven from Thursday’s report.
North Carolina had 676 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, up four from Thursday’s report.
There were 34 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Friday.
Statewide, 469 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 6.7%, based on 50,139 tests conducted Tuesday.
That’s up from a 6.2% positive test rate reported Thursday. That was the lowest statewide positive test rate since 5.9% on July 17.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.1% over the past 14 days through noon Friday.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.22 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 419,840 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Friday, 225,210 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 209,504 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 64%, Wake County at 65% and Mecklenburg at 56%.
