COVID-19 cases remain at elevated levels over the weekend. NC hospitalizations hit a five-month high.

Community spread of the delta variant continued to expand in Forsyth County and statewide over the weekend.
According to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, Forsyth reported 231 new COVID-19 cases from noon Friday to noon Monday, which was in line with last week's the elevated daily case counts in the low- to mid-80s.
The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was Feb. 27, with 92.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths for the county, keeping the total for the pandemic at 432. DHHS removed one previously reported COVID-19 related from its latest count for Forsyth.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the surge in new cases is concerning considering that, during the first week of July, Forsyth was averaging 13 new cases a day.
DHHS' latest report lists about 39% of adult Forsyth residents as unvaccinated.
Swift said Friday that cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth “have tripled in the last two weeks, and there is substantial spread of the virus. Over 90% of cases are among those unvaccinated."
Swift said he remains concerned about 65% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 24 being unvaccinated with the currently limited mask restrictions, “given you tend to be around more people, so there is more of a chance of being exposed.”
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 3,131 new cases Friday, a five-month high of 3,302 cases Saturday and 2,190 cases Sunday.
Those came after 3,268 were cases reported Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.05 million COVID-19 cases and 13,670 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 35 since Friday’s report.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at a five-month high of 1,359 as of noon Monday, up 191 from Friday’s report.
The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was Feb. 27, with 1,414.
The daily hospitalization has gone up every day since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 290 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 66 from Friday’s report.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said last week that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase for at least the next two weeks.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said. “With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
Positive rate rising
The statewide positive test rate was 10.6% based on 31,106 tests, . The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was Feb. 3, with 14%.
State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 7.7% based on 900 tests conducted Saturday.
Eighty of the state’s 100 counties, including Forsyth, are considered at either high or substantial levels for COVID-19 community spread, according to CDC data.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that the jump in key COVID-19 metrics is a reflection of the fact “that we stopped paying attention to COVID in May.”
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social-distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor-system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
Although the remaining statewide indoor mask restrictions expired Friday, Cooper and Cohen strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors at public gatherings.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said Thursday. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
Vaccinations
As of noon Monday, 61% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS' dashboard lists 4.92 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated.
About 4.56 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 364,065 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 181,833 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 194,234 have had at least one dose, or 51%.
Swift said last week there had been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that but 94% of infected patients were people who were not fully unvaccinated.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus. The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”
