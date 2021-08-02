COVID-19 cases remain at elevated levels over the weekend. NC hospitalizations hit a five-month high.

Community spread of the delta variant continued to expand in Forsyth County and statewide over the weekend.

According to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, Forsyth reported 231 new COVID-19 cases from noon Friday to noon Monday, which was in line with last week's the elevated daily case counts in the low- to mid-80s.

The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was Feb. 27, with 92.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths for the county, keeping the total for the pandemic at 432. DHHS removed one previously reported COVID-19 related from its latest count for Forsyth.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the surge in new cases is concerning considering that, during the first week of July, Forsyth was averaging 13 new cases a day.

DHHS' latest report lists about 39% of adult Forsyth residents as unvaccinated.