COVID-19 cases remain at lower levels in Forsyth. The county hasn't reported a COVID-related death in the last week.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.9% out of about 1,550 tests conducted Tuesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of noon Thursday, at least 123,768 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 71,575 adults receiving the first dose, or about 18.7% of county residents, and 52,193 receiving both doses, or 13.7% of the county’s population.

Statewide, 3.52 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.28 million by medical providers and 231,677 in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.14 million and 1.3 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There also have been 75,700 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 26.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 16.9% both doses.

Cohen said DHHS is receiving about 240,000 doses weekly from the federal government, up from 120,000 at the end of January. Those totals do not include doses going to pharmacies and federal mass-vaccination sites.

Cohen said DHHS has been told the weekly supply could exceed 350,000 by early April, primarily made up of additional supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.