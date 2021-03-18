COVID-19 cases remain at lower levels in Forsyth. The county hasn't reported a COVID-related death in the last week.

Forsyth County continues to experience a slight decline in COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths reported for the seventh consecutive day.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 39 new cases.
The number of new cases reported daily has remained below 100 for 17 consecutive days.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported for February, there have been 12 so far in March.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,767 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
"I think in general people are feeling a little more brave to go out, to go to a restaurant if they haven't in a while, get together from some friends," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Ohl said the increase in COVID-19 variants, though not as much in North Carolina, "might explain the stagnation in our case decline."
"We don't have a lot of variants in North Carolina, and we'd like to keep it that way.
"The concern is always there, and if people let down their guard, it could be more of a problem."
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 2,004 new cases Thursday, compared with 1,999 on Wednesday, 1,093 on Tuesday and 2,166 on Monday.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 891,314.
There were 26 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday for an overall total of 11,783.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 995, down seven from Wednesday.
Monday’s count of 976 represented the first time the daily hospitalization count statewide had been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 221 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down 23 from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 3.9% based on 28,464 tests conducted Tuesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.9% out of about 1,550 tests conducted Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of noon Thursday, at least 123,768 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 71,575 adults receiving the first dose, or about 18.7% of county residents, and 52,193 receiving both doses, or 13.7% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 3.52 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.28 million by medical providers and 231,677 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.14 million and 1.3 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There also have been 75,700 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 26.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 16.9% both doses.
Cohen said DHHS is receiving about 240,000 doses weekly from the federal government, up from 120,000 at the end of January. Those totals do not include doses going to pharmacies and federal mass-vaccination sites.
Cohen said DHHS has been told the weekly supply could exceed 350,000 by early April, primarily made up of additional supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
