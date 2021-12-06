COVID-19 cases remain elevated in Forsyth; Kernersville has highest death count for county

Forsyth County remained at elevated levels for new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, along with reporting an additional related death.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 342 new cases from noon Friday to 1:30 p.m. Monday. That includes 90 cases listed for Sunday.
Forsyth was listed with a nine-week high of 169 on Thursday.
With Monday’s update, Forsyth has had 54,844 cases of COVID-19 and 586 related deaths during the pandemic.
There have been 361 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth so far for 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
DHHS listed the Kernersville ZIP code of 27284 as having the most cases in Forsyth at 8,171 and deaths at 113. Next is the Winston-Salem ZIP code of 27107 of 7,730 cases and 72 deaths.
The daily case count in Forsyth has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, although Swift said Friday the daily average is at 88 over the past 14 days.
Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 9.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.
There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Variant concerns
The current wave of the delta variant is circulating with the omicron variant on the way, if not already here.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday he expects the uptick in daily case counts to continue at least into this week.
At that point, Swift said, it should be clear whether there is a surge in cases related to gatherings over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
“Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said. “Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”
Yet, local infectious diseases experts expressed confidence Thursday in the viability and protections offered in the three COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said that the current vaccine to date “remains incredibly effective in preventing hospitalization and death ... even though they were not specifically made for some of the newer variants.”
“It continues to support the idea that the best protection against current and future variants is vaccination and maintaining immunity with booster shots, particularly for the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Priest said.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Priest said Thursday that every COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the Novant system is unvaccinated, as well as the vast majority of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,101 new cases for Sunday, along with 2,784 for Saturday, 3,683 for Friday and 3,720 on Thursday.
The 3,780 new cases on Wednesday represented a near two-month high from 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the Nov. 27 case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 35 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.55 million COVID-19 cases and 18,860 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,307 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 105 since noon Friday — the most since 1,316 on Oct. 29..
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 396 COVID-19 patients, up 65 from noon Friday and the highest regional count in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.7% on Monday, up from 7.7% on Friday.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, there had been 1.73 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.57 million with the two-dose regimen and 457,528 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, 220,925 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
DHHS recently added a metric option of those who are fully vaccinated from ages 5 and up.
Using that metric, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 61%, Mecklenburg at 63%, Durham at 71% and Wake at 73%.
