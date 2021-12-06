COVID-19 cases remain elevated in Forsyth; Kernersville has highest death count for county

There were some days with no new cases during that period.

Variant concerns

The current wave of the delta variant is circulating with the omicron variant on the way, if not already here.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday he expects the uptick in daily case counts to continue at least into this week.

At that point, Swift said, it should be clear whether there is a surge in cases related to gatherings over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.

“Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said. “Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”

Yet, local infectious diseases experts expressed confidence Thursday in the viability and protections offered in the three COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said that the current vaccine to date “remains incredibly effective in preventing hospitalization and death ... even though they were not specifically made for some of the newer variants.”