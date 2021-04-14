COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Forsyth, N.C.

"Across North Carolina, that trend has continued with lower positivity rates for those ages 65 and older, and higher for those ages 25 to 44.

"Our data mirrors that with an increase in our inpatient census over the last two weeks and patients skewing younger," Priest said.

Priest said that "multiple factors are contributing to that, with most of our older population having been vaccinated because they were offered vaccine first."

"We're also seeing more contagious variants in the U.S. that may be contributing to more community spread here in North Carolina."

Priest said the uptick in cases "underscores the need to get vaccine into peoples' arms, continue masking, distancing and hand washing.

"COVID-19 is still here and still spreading in our communities," Priest said.

"It's easy to get relaxed and want to move on, but we're not out of the woods just yet."

Surveillance

The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 364 deaths in the county as of April 10.

At that time, there were 197 males and 167 females who had died from COVID-19-related illnesses.