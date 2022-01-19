COVID-19 cases spike among Forsyth jail inmates

A COVID-19 cluster was reported this week at the Forsyth County jail, this one linked to a surge in the omicron variant of the virus.

The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, released Wednesday, lists 143 infected inmates — a sharp increase from the nine infections reported last week. There also are eight staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forsyth jail has the third highest number of cases among the state's correctional facilities. The Mecklenburg County jail has 386 inmates and 81 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 while the jail in Alamance County had 111 inmates and 43 staff members who were infected.

The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad's jails and detention centers were at the Surry County jail, with 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.

The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail's first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.