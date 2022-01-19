 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases spike among Forsyth jail inmates
COVID-19 cases spike among Forsyth jail inmates

A COVID-19 cluster was reported this week at the Forsyth County jail, this one linked to a surge in the omicron variant of the virus.

The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, released Wednesday, lists 143 infected inmates — a sharp increase from the nine infections reported last week. There also are eight staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Forsyth jail has the third highest number of cases among the state's correctional facilities. The Mecklenburg County jail has 386 inmates and 81 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 while the jail in Alamance County had 111 inmates and 43 staff members who were infected.

The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad's jails and detention centers were at the Surry County jail, with 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected. 

The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail's first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.

The omicron surge also is becoming more pronounced among residents and staff members at Forsyth's long-term care centers. 

DHHS reported Wednesday that the number of active COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes has increased by three to 33. Those clusters include 241 infected staff members, up from 200 last week, and 192 residents, up from 119 last week.

The 33 clusters are linked to six COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care residents, including two in the past week.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. 

Forsyth had 13 clusters listed in the state's Dec. 21 report, the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has effected 40 staff members and 14 residents. Those numbers are unchanged from the Jan. 11 report.

The other large COVID-19 clusters include:

The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 17 staff

Accordius Health at Clemmons with 23 residents, including two deaths, and 11 staff

Brighten Gardens of Winston-Salem with 23 residents, including one death, and nine staff

The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 18 residents and 13 staff

Danby House, with 25 residents and five staff

Memory Care of the Triad, with 24 residents and three staff

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 22 staff and three residents

Salemtowne, with 19 staff.

“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”

DHHS reported Tuesday that North Carolina has reached a total of 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths, while the statewide daily case count appears on the decline from a record high last week.

North Carolina has recorded 2.13 million cases and 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 76,196 cases and 645 related deaths.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Free N95 masks

The first state round of free N95 mask distribution in Forsyth County is under way involving two county health departments.

The county departments of Public Health and Social Services have each received 36,600 masks from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The masks are available to individuals while supplies last in the lobby of the health department, 799 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays. Thursday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a limit with the first round of four per person and eight per household.

Want vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is available by appointment at NovantHealth.org/covidtest weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available at some Novant primary care providers, and at urgent-care clinics provided by Novant and GoHealth that offer walk-up and “hold my place” availability at the following locations: 3163 Gammon Lane in Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington; 1122 Randolph St. in Thomasville; and 50 Miller St., 105 Hanes Square Shop Circle and 2452 Fairlawn Court in Winston-Salem. There’s also a Novant Express clinic at the Walgreens location at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

Those testing sites are meant “for patients who are symptomatic or patients who are asymptomatic, but with potential exposure." Rapid tests are not available at those sites.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's testing link is at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing. The center offers 24/7 video visits or patients can call (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct individuals to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department through Immediate Virtual Care.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem. Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

DHHS vendor StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Another StarMed drive-thru testing option is at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

There also are free COVID-19 test kits available through the federal government at www.covidtests.gov that provides a link to https://special.usps.com/testkits. There is a limit of one set of four at-home individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per residential household. Orders will ship free starting in late January.

