COVID-19 cases spike among Forsyth jail inmates

A COVID-19 cluster was reported this week at the Forsyth County jail, this one linked to a surge in the omicron variant of the virus.
The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, released Wednesday, lists 143 infected inmates — a sharp increase from the nine infections reported last week. There also are eight staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Forsyth jail has the third highest number of cases among the state's correctional facilities. The Mecklenburg County jail has 386 inmates and 81 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 while the jail in Alamance County had 111 inmates and 43 staff members who were infected.
The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad's jails and detention centers were at the Surry County jail, with 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.
The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail's first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.
The omicron surge also is becoming more pronounced among residents and staff members at Forsyth's long-term care centers.
DHHS reported Wednesday that the number of active COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes has increased by three to 33. Those clusters include 241 infected staff members, up from 200 last week, and 192 residents, up from 119 last week.
The 33 clusters are linked to six COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care residents, including two in the past week.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Forsyth had 13 clusters listed in the state's Dec. 21 report, the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has effected 40 staff members and 14 residents. Those numbers are unchanged from the Jan. 11 report.
The other large COVID-19 clusters include:
The Ivy at Clemmons with 19 residents, including one death, and 17 staff
Accordius Health at Clemmons with 23 residents, including two deaths, and 11 staff
Brighten Gardens of Winston-Salem with 23 residents, including one death, and nine staff
The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 18 residents and 13 staff
Danby House, with 25 residents and five staff
Memory Care of the Triad, with 24 residents and three staff
Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 22 staff and three residents
Salemtowne, with 19 staff.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
DHHS reported Tuesday that North Carolina has reached a total of 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths, while the statewide daily case count appears on the decline from a record high last week.
North Carolina has recorded 2.13 million cases and 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 76,196 cases and 645 related deaths.
