COVID-19 cases surge by double digits again Monday, including one additional death in Forsyth

North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina for the second consecutive day Monday. The overall total is at 4,170.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Saturday's 35,253 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,193 as of 11:55 a.m. Monday, up 45 from Sunday. The high has been 1,279 on July 22.