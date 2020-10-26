COVID-19 cases surge by double digits again Monday, including one additional death in Forsyth

Forsyth County's COVID-19 case count surpassed 8,700 over the weekend with another virus-related death reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county had 80 new cases Monday, raising the overall total to 8,703.
That followed 81 cases reported Sunday and 154 new cases reported Saturday — the second-highest daily count for the pandemic.
The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
To put the recent Forsyth COVID-19 cases uptick into perspective, there have been six daily case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Before Oct. 16, there were just 12 such 80-plus counts since daily case totals began being reported on March 28.
Forsyth's death toll is at 119 after one death was reported Monday and two Saturday.
Meanwhile, the statewide case total continued to modestly decrease from a recent surge that included four counts exceeding 2,500 since Oct. 15.
There were 1,643 cases reported for Sunday, along with 1,807 on Saturday and 2,584 on Friday.
The daily high was set Thursday at 2,716, which came on top of 2,684 on Oct. 16 and 2,532 on Oct. 15.
Statewide, there have been 261,742 cases since mid-March.
North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.
Support Local Journalism
There were 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina for the second consecutive day Monday. The overall total is at 4,170.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6.6% positive rate out of Saturday's 35,253 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,193 as of 11:55 a.m. Monday, up 45 from Sunday. The high has been 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped nearly 49% from 175,815 to 261,742 as of 10:55 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased more than 44% from 2,889 to 4,170.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Monday: 7,468 out of 8,703, or about 85.8%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Monday: 1,116.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Saturday (latest day available): 6% out of about 1,200 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 231,611, or 88.5%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 313, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 92% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 93% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 27,557 tests statewide Sunday, raising the overall total to 3.86 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.