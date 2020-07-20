North Carolina has surpassed the 100,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the rate of increase slows in hospitalizations and deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that as of noon Monday, there were 101,046 confirmed cases statewide, up 1,268 from Sunday. The highest daily case total was 2,462 on July 11.
COVID-19 related deaths rose by eight to 1,642, while hospitalizations declined by 29 to 1,086 after hitting a peak of 1,142 on Wednesday.
DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 78,707 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from the virus, or 78% of those who have contracted COVID-19.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Monday the county had 212 new cases from Friday through Sunday for at least 4,220 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths was up by one to 41.
The county is expected to provide more detailed COVID-19 data with Tuesday's report.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Aug. 7.
Cooper has issued a statewide order requiring that face masks be worn in public settings.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues. She said DHHS will begin providing Friday evening hospitalization and intensive care unit usage by regions.
Forsyth updates
As of 1 p.m. Monday, 2,624 Forsyth residents were counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,555.
At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates had tested positive as of Friday. The next DHHS update on nursing home, residential care facilities and incarceration facilities will be released at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The health department will conduct its next testing event at Shiloh Baptist Church at 916 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem. Testing times will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. To register and for more information on testing, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate.
Meanwhile, DHHS lists Guilford County with 4,198 cases, up 249 over the weekend. The number of deaths was unchanged at 132.
There have been at least 16,191 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 288 reported deaths.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, but was down to 7% as of noon Monday. There have been 1.42 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth came July 15 at 3,662 positive results out of 31,720 tests countywide for an 11.5% positive rate.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat processing plants and long-term care centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.