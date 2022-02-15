COVID-19 claims 7 more from Forsyth

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of another seven Forsyth County residents, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
It is the third time this month that Forsyth has added at least seven deaths in a single day.
The highest-ever number of deaths per day in Forsyth was nine on Jan. 15, 2021 — before COVID-19 vaccines were readily available.
Also on Tuesday, DHHS reported Forsyth had 80 new cases — the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.
Forsyth has had a total of 89,991 cases since the pandemic began.
The county has reported at least 47 deaths in February.
As such, February is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth, even as the positive test rate and hospitalizations remain on a downward trend.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Altogether, Forsyth has recorded 739 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March 2020.
Statewide, 54 additional deaths were listed in Tuesday’s report, bringing North Carolina's total COVID-related deaths to 21,835.
Not unexpected
Local and state health officials have cautioned throughout the omicron surge that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Thursday.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline, which may take another two to three weeks.”
Forsyth forecasts
As of Tuesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 20%.
The statewide rate was 17.8%. A 13% positive test rate listed for Friday was the lowest since Dec. 24.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 62 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates right now, even as critics of the mandates call for easing or rescinding indoor restrictions.
Swift said Forsyth needs "to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate.”
"There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed," he said.
Statewide update
On Tuesday, DHHS reported 2,888 new cases statewide, down from 3,383 Monday, 4,810 Sunday and 6,445 for Saturday.
Tuesday’s statewide total is the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.54 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward pattern.
The statewide total reported Tuesday was 3,042.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 19 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 642 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down five from the previous report.
Statewide, 365 patients are on ventilators, including 77 in the Triad region. There were 70 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 14 in the Triad region.
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 3, unvaccinated patients made up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
