COVID-19 claims 7 more from Forsyth

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

Swift said he remains uncomfortable with ending mask mandates right now, even as critics of the mandates call for easing or rescinding indoor restrictions.

Swift said Forsyth needs "to see more steady decline in cases for a few more weeks, get through the rest of winter, to see if we can get back to that 5% positive test rate.”

"There’s a real possibility of being in a much better place by early March, but obviously, that can’t be guaranteed," he said.

Statewide update

On Tuesday, DHHS reported 2,888 new cases statewide, down from 3,383 Monday, 4,810 Sunday and 6,445 for Saturday.

Tuesday’s statewide total is the lowest daily count since Dec. 14.

The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.