Forsyth health officials say they have found several COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster at a camp which local church members might have attended.
Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters in Cherokee County appears to be the source, Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Tuesday in a statement from the department public of health.
The camp describes itself online as a "Gospel-driven, high-adventure discipleship camp and conference location in North Carolina."
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Forsyth County: 39
Forsyth deaths reported Tuesday: 3
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,915
Total deaths among Forsyth residents: 69
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5186 (about 88%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday (the latest day available): 263, up by 8 from Sunday.
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina: 1,345. That's about half the number of the highest daily count on record, which was July 18 when 2,431 new cases were reported.
N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 35
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 157,741
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (most recent data available): 136,630
N.C. tests reported Tuesday: 8,467, the fewest daily tests reported since May 18.
N.C. tests reported Monday: 11,074, which has increased by more than 2,000 since first being reported Monday.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Monday (latest day available): 7%. The highest-ever percentage of positive tests was 16%. That number was reported on April 12, when 7,999 were tested, as well as on April 16, when 3,576 were tested.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Monday (latest day available): 1,000, up by 53 from Sunday.
What stands out in the latest numbers: While testing numbers reported Tuesday are comparatively low, the state appears to be adding to the total after initial reports are released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.