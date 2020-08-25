Forsyth health officials say they have found several COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster at a camp which local church members might have attended.

Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters in Cherokee County appears to be the source, Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Tuesday in a statement from the department public of health.

The camp describes itself online as a "Gospel-driven, high-adventure discipleship camp and conference location in North Carolina."

New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Forsyth County: 39

Forsyth deaths reported Tuesday: 3

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,915

Total deaths among Forsyth residents: 69

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5186 (about 88%)

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday (the latest day available): 263, up by 8 from Sunday.

New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina: 1,345. That's about half the number of the highest daily count on record, which was July 18 when 2,431 new cases were reported.

N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 35

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 157,741

Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (most recent data available): 136,630

N.C. tests reported Tuesday: 8,467, the fewest daily tests reported since May 18.

N.C. tests reported Monday: 11,074, which has increased by more than 2,000 since first being reported Monday.

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Monday (latest day available): 7%. The highest-ever percentage of positive tests was 16%. That number was reported on April 12, when 7,999 were tested, as well as on April 16, when 3,576 were tested.

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Monday (latest day available): 1,000, up by 53 from Sunday.

What stands out in the latest numbers: While testing numbers reported Tuesday are comparatively low, the state appears to be adding to the total after initial reports are released.

