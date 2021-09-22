COVID-19 clusters reported at Forsyth County Jail, several nursing homes and schools

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.5% over the past 14 days.

Swift said that "there is definitely a rush for testing" in Forsyth, some of it related to more businesses with more than 100 employees already beginning to adhere to proposed federal guidelines to test unvaccinated workers at least once a week.

The Forsyth health department does not provide COVID-19 testing, but Novant Health Inc., Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and StarMed Healthcare (through a DHHS contract) do in the county.

Swift said StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"There have been some issues with getting appointments and the testing agents supplies," Swift said.

"That's the concern I have going forward as we await more guidance (from the Biden administration) about how employers conduct weekly testing, which is going to drastically increase the demand."

Swift said for those concerned about weekly testing as a condition of employment, "the easiest thing to do is get the vaccine."