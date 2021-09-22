COVID-19 clusters reported at Forsyth County Jail, several nursing homes and schools

The COVID-19 delta variant surge in Forsyth County has led to the deadliest month since vaccines became available in January.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday six additional COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth, bringing the death toll for September to 35 and 495 overall.
DHHS also reported a COVID-19 cluster at Forsyth County Detention Center, the first since February, as well as new clusters at Clemmons Middle and Walkertown Elementary schools.
A cluster means that a facility had at least five cases over a 28-day period.
The jail has six inmates with COVID-19.
The first Forsyth jail cluster was disclosed in December and peaked in January with 116 cases involving 97 inmates and 19 staffers. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported at the jail.
The cluster at Walkertown Elementary involves six students and one staff member, while the cluster at Clemmons Middle involves five students.
DHHS still cites Reynolds High School on its cluster dashboard with 11 students and two newly listed staff members.
Other newly listed K-12 clusters in the Triad include: Southeastern Stokes Middle with 17 students; Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary in Alamance County with seven students; Flat Rock Elementary of Mount Airy with four students and two staff; King Elementary with five students; Cummings High in Burlington with five students; and Grove Park Elementary in Burlington with five students.
Altogether, DHHS lists 26 active K-12 clusters in the Triad or Northwest N.C., up from 24 as of Sept. 14, 18 as of Sept. 7 and six as of Aug. 31.
Those clusters combined affect 186 students and 17 staff members.
Long-term care facilities
There are 17 long-term care centers in Forsyth with active clusters of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s DHHS update.
Forsyth has 81 staff members infected, along with 42 residents, including three who have died.
The largest cluster is at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 19 staff members and eight residents, including one who has died.
Trinity Elms Health & Rehab has 12 residents, including one who has died, and eight staff members. Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has 12 staff and three residents.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current outbreak is at Mountain Vista Health Park in Denton, with 41 residents, including three who have died, and 15 staff.
There’s also Penn Nursing Center in Rockingham, with 29 staff and 24 patients, including six who have died. Pelican Health Reidsville has 34 residents, including one who has died, and seven staff members.
Forsyth update
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January — before there was widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been readily available to the public since mid-April.
The previous high for the vaccine period was 33 deaths in June.
To put the September surge into perspective, 16 deaths were reported for March, 13 for April, 14 for May, 10 for July and 30 for August.
Forsyth was listed with 185 new cases, bringing its total to 47,642 for the pandemic.
The 14-day daily case count average is 196 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,891 new cases and 560 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 6,288 cases Tuesday, compared with 4,381 on Monday, 3,257 cases on Sunday and 5,962 on Saturday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.36 million COVID-19 cases and 15,941 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 130 from Tuesday’s report.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As of noon Wednesday, DHHS listed 3,400 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 64 from Tuesday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 795 COVID-19 patients, down 20 from Tuesday’s report.
North Carolina had 909 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 44 as of noon Wednesday.
Statewide, 64658 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
Testing update
The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.4%, based on 30,189 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.5% over the past 14 days.
Swift said that "there is definitely a rush for testing" in Forsyth, some of it related to more businesses with more than 100 employees already beginning to adhere to proposed federal guidelines to test unvaccinated workers at least once a week.
The Forsyth health department does not provide COVID-19 testing, but Novant Health Inc., Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and StarMed Healthcare (through a DHHS contract) do in the county.
Swift said StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"There have been some issues with getting appointments and the testing agents supplies," Swift said.
"That's the concern I have going forward as we await more guidance (from the Biden administration) about how employers conduct weekly testing, which is going to drastically increase the demand."
Swift said for those concerned about weekly testing as a condition of employment, "the easiest thing to do is get the vaccine."
"I would think a number of employees would not want to be tested weekly and would rather get the vaccine for the protection."
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Wednesday, 219,174 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 203,100 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 54% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
