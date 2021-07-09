COVID-19 community spread on rise in N.C., but not in Forsyth

DHHS said though the state’s key COVID-19 numbers are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic in January and February, cases have increased by 12% during July, while hospitalizations are up 8% since July 3.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County continued a recent pattern of low daily case counts.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said in a statement.

During Wednesday’s mass-vaccination site tour in Charlotte with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Cooper was quoted by The Charlotte Observer as saying, “We’re worried. We’re in a race against this Delta variant.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the more people we can protect from it.”

The CDC has classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants, and there could be an increased risk of hospitalization.

The CDC said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases. That list includes most of the Southeast.

DHHS said that, for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.

