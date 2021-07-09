COVID-19 community spread on rise in N.C., but not in Forsyth

Forsyth County continues to have lower overall COVID-19 community spread, while new cases statewide have risen to levels last experienced in late May.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 14 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth has had 60 cases and no COVID-19-related deaths so far in July.
The county saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported June 24, followed by 54 on June 25.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 37,083 Forsyth residents who tested positive for the virus, along with 422 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Also on Friday, DHHS reported 543 new cases statewide. That's down from 630 new cases reported Thursday, which was the highest daily total since 747 on May 28.
There were an additional eight statewide deaths reported Friday.
North Carolina has had 1.02 million cases and 13,483 deaths since the pandemic began.
Positive test rates
This week, DHHS reported a six-week high in the positive test rate — 4.8% based on 6,885 tests conducted Monday.
The last time the positive test rate was higher May 18, at 5%.
However, the rate was down to 3.1% in Friday’s report based on 17,047 tests conducted Wednesday.
The statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 1.3% based on 325 tests conducted Wednesday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 418 in Friday’s report, up eight from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 74 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up six from Thursday.
Vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 4.53 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of North Carolinians 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.19 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 339,913 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 80% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 174,222 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 184,840 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest cautioned Tuesday that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks, particularly among those who are not vaccinated.
Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, and in part as more people gathered without masks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Priest said he is concerned that “there are other individuals who are very against vaccination, and they don’t want to get it.”
Vaccination urging
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials renewed calls for unvaccinated people to get their shots.
That appeal may resonate more strongly after Friday, when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 policy to say vaccinated students, teachers and other educational personnel were safe to go without masks indoors.
DHHS said though the state’s key COVID-19 numbers are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic in January and February, cases have increased by 12% during July, while hospitalizations are up 8% since July 3.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County continued a recent pattern of low daily case counts.
“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said in a statement.
During Wednesday’s mass-vaccination site tour in Charlotte with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Cooper was quoted by The Charlotte Observer as saying, “We’re worried. We’re in a race against this Delta variant.
“The more people we can get vaccinated, the more people we can protect from it.”
The CDC has classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants, and there could be an increased risk of hospitalization.
The CDC said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases. That list includes most of the Southeast.
DHHS said that, for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
