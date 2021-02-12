COVID-19 cumulative cases increase at Forsyth County Jail.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at the Forsyth County Jail increased for the first time in at least two weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The jail had 304 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 245 inmates and 59 staffers. For the last two weeks, the numbers had remained stable at 285 cumulative cases, with 234 inmates and 51 staffers.
The Forsyth County Jail reported on Friday that it had four active COVID-19 cases among inmates. That means 241 inmates have recovered based on the number of current active cases. As of Friday, the jail had 568 inmates.
With Friday's numbers, Forsyth County Jail has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 285 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staffers. The jail has had one COVID-19 related death. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19 related death.
Advocacy groups, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, have criticized Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, saying they have not done enough to reduce the jail's population. Kimbrough and O'Neill have said they have been working together to reduce the jail population.
The Forsyth sheriff's office has said that all new inmates in Forsyth are required to quarantine for 14 days and are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth sheriff's office, has previously said that detention officers now wear only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Previously, they wore the masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she said. Inmates also have their movement inside the jail restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
