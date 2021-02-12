COVID-19 cumulative cases increase at Forsyth County Jail.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at the Forsyth County Jail increased for the first time in at least two weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The jail had 304 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 245 inmates and 59 staffers. For the last two weeks, the numbers had remained stable at 285 cumulative cases, with 234 inmates and 51 staffers.

The Forsyth County Jail reported on Friday that it had four active COVID-19 cases among inmates. That means 241 inmates have recovered based on the number of current active cases. As of Friday, the jail had 568 inmates.

With Friday's numbers, Forsyth County Jail has the largest COVID-19 outbreak among correctional facilities in North Carolina, just ahead of Mecklenburg County Jail. The Mecklenburg County Jail had 285 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staffers. The jail has had one COVID-19 related death. Mecklenburg County officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that the jail has not had a COVID-19 related death.