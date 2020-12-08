COVID-19 curfew is effective across NC Friday. Here's what you need to know about it.

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, announced Tuesday, is a "modified stay-at-home" order that acts as a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Cooper said the curfew "takes into account that the longer into the evening you go, the more people get more uninhibited, thus more of an opportunity to spread the virus."
“Our new modified stay-at-home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays," he said.
Executive Order No. 181 requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to close at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-site alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant or by a vendor.
The curfew applies to live entertainment, such as movies and amateur sports events. Professional and collegiate sports events, which have limited attendance, are allowed to continue past 10 p.m.
The order goes into effect Friday and lasts through at least Jan. 8.
It allows individuals who work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to travel for work, to perform their jobs in a different location if directed by their employer and to take care of family members, healthcare and food needs.
Cooper said the latest restrictions also should serve "as a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day — wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot."
Cooper cautioned that his next potential decision could involve tougher limits on restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping, as well as retail capacity restrictions.
Worrisome trends
Since April, the Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
The 4,670 cases reported statewide Tuesday were up from the 4,372 reported Monday.
After topping 5,000 daily cases for the first time last week, the latest surge produced back-to-back daily highs of 6,018 reported Saturday and 6,438 reported Sunday.
The statewide case count is at 404,032 and the death total is 5,605, both as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high, at 2,373, in Tuesday's report. It is the 11th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
More Triad counties in the red
Cooper's order comes as the state Department of Health and Human Services reported that 84 of North Carolina's 100 counties have critical or substantial levels of COVID-19 community spread.
The county alert system, which color-codes counties to describe the level of community spread, is designed "to pinpoint counties with the highest levels ... and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down."
Red counties — those with critical community spread — in the Triad and Northwest N.C. include Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham and Surry counties.
Ashe, Davie, Randolph and Watauga were designated as orange counties, which have substantial community spread.
Yellow counties, those with significant community spread, are Alleghany, Stokes and Wilkes counties.
Cooper said the modified stay-at-home restrictions are "not meant to get you into trouble, but to save lives."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, warned that North Carolina is still likely to see an even greater surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
Cohen recommends that North Carolinians limit Christmas and New Year's gatherings to people inside their households and to get tested for COVID-19 before and after attending any social gathering, even if it is held outdoors.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is up 88.2%, from 214,684 to 404,032. The death toll is up 55.3%, from 3,608 to 5,605.
