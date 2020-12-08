COVID-19 curfew is effective across NC Friday. Here's what you need to know about it.

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, announced Tuesday, is a "modified stay-at-home" order that acts as a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cooper said the curfew "takes into account that the longer into the evening you go, the more people get more uninhibited, thus more of an opportunity to spread the virus."

“Our new modified stay-at-home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays," he said.

Executive Order No. 181 requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to close at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.

The order also stops on-site alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant or by a vendor.

The curfew applies to live entertainment, such as movies and amateur sports events. Professional and collegiate sports events, which have limited attendance, are allowed to continue past 10 p.m.

The order goes into effect Friday and lasts through at least Jan. 8.