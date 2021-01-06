COVID-19 deaths in N.C. surpass 7,000 as statewide hospitalizations reach another daily high

David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant, said Tuesday that one key area for concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.

DHHS reported Wednesday a record 13.4% positivity rate for Forsyth out of 750 tests conducted Monday.

"Our internal modeling suggests a continued high volume of hospitalized patients over the next 14 days, flattening somewhat in Winston-Salem and increasing in Charlotte," Priest said.

Novant had given the first Pfizer vaccine dose to 11,114 employees systemwide as of Tuesday. The system plans to administer the second dose to about 6,825 employees this week, as well as the first dose to another 3,900.

Forsyth metrics

DHHS reported Wednesday 222 new cases in Forsyth after having cases in the 159 to 164 range the three previous days.

That's compared with 352 cases on Friday. The highest daily total is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,913.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, leaving the total at 231.