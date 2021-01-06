COVID-19 deaths in N.C. surpass 7,000 as statewide hospitalizations reach another daily high

North Carolina has crossed a somber threshold of 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday an additional 80 deaths statewide for an overall total of 7,076.
The 80 is the fourth-highest daily total for the pandemic, trailing 98 reported Dec. 16, 86 reported Dec. 17 and 82 reported Dec 2.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS also reported the state setting another in a string of daily highs for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 3,893. That's up 108 from the previous high of 3,781 reported Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold his latest COVID-19 update press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Since Jan. 1, the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 400, or by 11.4%.
Meanwhile, the statewide case total barreled over 580,000 with 6,952 new cases reported Wednesday.
The overall total is at 582,348 since mid-March, with the daily case record being 9,527 reported Friday.
The state and Forsyth County are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
The 17-county Triad region has a record 1,028 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday's report, up 17 from the previous high of 1,011 reported Tuesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
However, the Charlotte region is quickly catching up with 1,007 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In response, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults. Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
Cone Health is limiting similar non-essential elective surgeries requiring more than one overnight stay.
On Monday, Cone warned Monday that, at current COVID-19 hospitalization trends, it will fill all 924 staffed beds within its system by Jan. 21 and reach a near 50% shortfall by late April.
Statewide, a record 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Monday were positive. The previous high was 16.5% out of 44,888 tests conducted Saturday.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant, said Tuesday that one key area for concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported Wednesday a record 13.4% positivity rate for Forsyth out of 750 tests conducted Monday.
"Our internal modeling suggests a continued high volume of hospitalized patients over the next 14 days, flattening somewhat in Winston-Salem and increasing in Charlotte," Priest said.
Novant had given the first Pfizer vaccine dose to 11,114 employees systemwide as of Tuesday. The system plans to administer the second dose to about 6,825 employees this week, as well as the first dose to another 3,900.
Forsyth metrics
DHHS reported Wednesday 222 new cases in Forsyth after having cases in the 159 to 164 range the three previous days.
That's compared with 352 cases on Friday. The highest daily total is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,913.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, leaving the total at 231.
DHHS reported Tuesday 7,045 individuals in Forsyth have been given their first vaccine dose and 16 have received both doses. Statewide, 109,799 individuals have received their first dose and 461 both doses.
DHHS has not updated those totals so far Wednesday.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a 21-day waiting period between first and second doses, while the Moderna vaccine requires 28 days.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, also designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread.
Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes.
