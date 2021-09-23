COVID-19 deaths surpass 16,000 in N.C.; Forsyth new cases remain at elevated levels

North Carolina has surpassed the 16,000 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths even as some key metrics are trending down again statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday an additional 71 deaths statewide for a total of 16,012 for the pandemic.
The latest report also listed Forsyth with 202 new cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been 47,844 cases and 495 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since mid-March 2020.
That includes 35 deaths so far in September — the most in a month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April. The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.
The 14-day daily case count average is about 198 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,093 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 5,953 cases Wednesday, compared with 6,288 on Tuesday, 4,381 on Monday and 3,257 cases on Sunday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.36 million COVID-19 cases.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As of noon Thursday, DHHS listed 3,231 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 169 from Wednesday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 702 COVID-19 patients, down 93 from Wednesday’s report.
North Carolina had 860 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 42 as of noon Thursday.
Statewide, 614 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.1%, based on 52,946 tests conducted Tuesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.3% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.09 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 413,701 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Thursday, 219,465 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 203,539 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
ICU bed capacity
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
The health-care systems are experiencing low to very low levels of available beds in intensive-care units, another ripple effect from the surge of infections of the delta variant of COVID-19 since early July.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said between 92% and 96% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 16, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 149 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only six ICU beds available for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 879 COVID-19 patients. There were nine ICU beds available for a 91% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 39 patients and 0.5 beds available for a 98% ICU occupancy rate.
Baptist listed on its Facebook page that systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 153 patients with COVID-19, of which 141 are unvaccinated and 12 vaccinated.
In terms of ICU bed usage, it listed 47 unvaccinated and one vaccinated patients, as well as 60 unvaccinated and one vaccinated patients being treated with a ventilator.
At Cone Health, there were 134 COVID-19 patients. There were 16 ICU beds available for an 85% ICU occupancy rate.
The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 88%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
