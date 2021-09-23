COVID-19 deaths surpass 16,000 in N.C.; Forsyth new cases remain at elevated levels

North Carolina has surpassed the 16,000 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths even as some key metrics are trending down again statewide.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday an additional 71 deaths statewide for a total of 16,012 for the pandemic.

The latest report also listed Forsyth with 202 new cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

There have been 47,844 cases and 495 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since mid-March 2020.

That includes 35 deaths so far in September — the most in a month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April. The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.

The 14-day daily case count average is about 198 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,093 new cases and 50 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.

Statewide