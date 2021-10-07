COVID-19 deaths surpass 17,000 in N.C.; hospitalizations, positive test rate trending down

The ebb and flow of the key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina stood out again Thursday with the state reaching a three-month low in the positive-test rate while also surpassing 17,000 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth County with an additional COVID-19 related death and 161 new cases.
The county has had 49,851 cases and 526 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.
September was the third-deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth at 53, trailing just 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
Public and local hospital healthcare officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been unvaccinated individuals.
The 53 deaths listed for September are the most for any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that "the Triad is about half (of new cases) compared with the recent peak right around Labor Day."
Ohl said some of the recent modest decline in Triad and Northwest N.C. cases is linked to increased vaccinations, natural immunity from unvaccinated individuals getting infected. nd "some of those who were going to great breakthrough cases have and then got boosted from having their COVID colds."
Ohl is a recent example of a fully vaccinated individual coming down with a COVID cold from which he recovered after a few days.
Statewide
DHHS reported 3,781 new cases statewide in Thursday's report, compared with 3,598 on Wednesday, 2,703 on Tuesday and 2,219 on Monday.
There were 74 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide since noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.42 million COVID-19 cases and 17,019 deaths.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Baptist said on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 111 patients with COVID-19, 106 of whom are unvaccinated and five of whom are vaccinated. In the ICU, it listed 42 unvaccinated and one vaccinated patients. All 42 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,514 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, down 72 from Wednesday’s report.
Thursday’s hospitalization count is the lowest since 2,409 on Aug. 11.
The all-time statewide high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 568 COVID-19 patients, down 20 from Wednesday’s report.
North Carolina had 672 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 29 from Wednesday’s report.
There were 35 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Thursday.
Statewide, 478 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 6.2%, based on 37,964 tests conducted Tuesday.
That's down from 8.6% positive test rate reported Wednesday.
It is the lowest statewide positive test rate since 5,9% on July 17.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.2% over the past 14 days through noon Thursday.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.21 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 419,307 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Thursday, 225,020 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 209,216 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
